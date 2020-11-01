Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Athletics president lauds AFI for taking tough stand against doping

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe on Sunday appreciated the Athletics Federation of India for its tough stand against doping, for improving its athletes performances in a number of events and for being in the forefront of keeping the sport active in these uncertain times.

ANI | Gurgaon (Haryana) | Updated: 01-11-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 18:18 IST
World Athletics president lauds AFI for taking tough stand against doping
World Athletics President Sebastian Coe. Image Credit: ANI

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe on Sunday appreciated the Athletics Federation of India for its tough stand against doping, for improving its athletes performances in a number of events and for being in the forefront of keeping the sport active in these uncertain times. Addressing the valedictory session of the AFI annual general meeting today via video conferencing from London, Lord Coe said he was absolutely delighted to see the progress that India is making internationally in its performances in not just one or two events but across the broad spectrum.

"Also, the tough stand that you are taking in doing everything you can to eradicate the scourge of doping. These are challenging issues in challenging times. I am delighted that you, like many member federations of World Athletics, are not hiding from these challenges," the World Athletics President said. Lord Coe, who led a delegation of World Athletics to Tokyo recently, said he saw cast-iron determination to stage the Olympic Games next year.

"There probably will be greater adaptation, they probably will demand more from your teams than we have seen at an Olympic Games before, but please reassure your athletes as they enter preparation stages that there is a determination to stage the Olympic Games in Tokyo," he said. He congratulated Olympians Adille J Sumariwalla and Anju Bobby George for being elected unopposed as AFI President for the third successive term and Senior Vice President respectively.

"It is my pleasure to welcome you back in your position, Adille," he said. Lord Coe said that despite huge uncertainties, World Athletics had done well in the traumatic months in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"World Athletics has made some brave decisions in facing many challenges," he said, adding that such bravery would not count if member federations did not back them. "AFI has played an essential role in these times." On the concluding day of the annual general meeting, all State Associations made presentations with a sharp focus on growing transparency and accountability for the development of the sport in their respective areas. AFI also resolved to make every effort to ensure that some competitions could be resumed soon when learning to adapt to the current uncertainties. (ANI)

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

UP: 6 held, over 1,000 Kg cannabis recovered in 3 separate incidents

Six men were arrested and over 1,000 kilograms of cannabis recovered from their possession in three separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, police said. In a statement, the UP Special Task Force said two men were arrested in Jhansi...

Rajasthan: Gurjar body starts stir over reservation

A major Gurjar organisation on Sunday started an agitation over reservation, a day after community leaders held talks with the Rajasthan government and reached a consensus on 14 points. On Sunday, youths in large numbers blocked a rail trac...

Man's body found hanging from tree in Nadia, BJP blames TMC

The body of a 34-year-old man was found hanging from a tree near his house in West Bengals Nadia district on Sunday, police said. The BJP claimed that Bijoy Sil, a resident of Gayeshpur, was their member and killed by goons owing allegiance...

Mumbai: 3 cab drivers held for duping pax with app-GPS fraud

Three drivers were arrested for allegedly using an old version of a companys cab hailing app to dupe customers, police said on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off that some drivers were accepting fare for long routes to Nerul, Sanpada and Kharghar ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020