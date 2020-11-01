Jeonbuk wins K-League championship for record 8th time

Jeonbuk Motors made history on Sunday in South Korea by winning the K-League championship for a record eighth time with a 2-0 victory over Daegu FC. Two goals from Cho Gyu-sung also gave Jeonbuk the distinction of becoming the first club to win four consecutive titles in the league's 38-year history.

It was the second championship for coach Jose Morais, former assistant to Jose Mourinho at Porto, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Chelsea. "Last year we needed a little help to win but this year we had it in our control," the Portuguese coach said. "We were always confident that we would become champions and that mindset helped us through." Ulsan Horangi finished second for a record ninth time, three points behind with Pohang Steelers taking third to enter qualification for the 2021 AFC Champions League.

On Saturday, Incheon United defeated FC Seoul 1-0 to climb out of the relegation places for the first time all season. It was an emotional game at Seoul's World Cup Stadium with 5,500 fans present holding a minute's silence for 31-year-old defender Kim Nam-chun, who died the previous day.

Busan IPark lost 2-1 to Seongnam FC to drop below Incheon and into the second tier.