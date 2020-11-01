Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jeonbuk wins K-League championship for record 8th time

Two goals from Cho Gyu-sung also gave Jeonbuk the distinction of becoming the first club to win four consecutive titles in the league's 38-year history. It was the second championship for coach Jose Morais, former assistant to Jose Mourinho at Porto, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Chelsea.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 01-11-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 20:01 IST
Jeonbuk wins K-League championship for record 8th time
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Jeonbuk Motors made history on Sunday in South Korea by winning the K-League championship for a record eighth time with a 2-0 victory over Daegu FC. Two goals from Cho Gyu-sung also gave Jeonbuk the distinction of becoming the first club to win four consecutive titles in the league's 38-year history.

It was the second championship for coach Jose Morais, former assistant to Jose Mourinho at Porto, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Chelsea. "Last year we needed a little help to win but this year we had it in our control," the Portuguese coach said. "We were always confident that we would become champions and that mindset helped us through." Ulsan Horangi finished second for a record ninth time, three points behind with Pohang Steelers taking third to enter qualification for the 2021 AFC Champions League.

On Saturday, Incheon United defeated FC Seoul 1-0 to climb out of the relegation places for the first time all season. It was an emotional game at Seoul's World Cup Stadium with 5,500 fans present holding a minute's silence for 31-year-old defender Kim Nam-chun, who died the previous day.

Busan IPark lost 2-1 to Seongnam FC to drop below Incheon and into the second tier.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Ruling party in Georgia wins parliament vote, opposition protests

The ruling party in Georgia won parliamentary elections, firming its grip on power, near-complete results showed on Sunday, but the opposition rejected the figures and promised permanent protests. With around 99 of the votes in, data from t...

'Saturday Night Live' ropes in Dave Chappelle for post-election episode

NBCs Saturday Night Live has roped in American stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle as its host for the post-election episode. Chappelle will appear on the November 7 episode of the late-night sketch comedy series. According to Variety, the mus...

Jeonbuk wins K-League championship for record 8th time

Jeonbuk Motors made history on Sunday in South Korea by winning the K-League championship for a record eighth time with a 2-0 victory over Daegu FC. Two goals from Cho Gyu-sung also gave Jeonbuk the distinction of becoming the first club to...

Arbitration order against deal with RIL 'not binding', will resist any enforcement: Future Retail

Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd on Sunday said Singapore arbitrators interim order against its Rs 24,713 crore deal with Mukesh Ambani -led RIL is not binding, and any attempt to enforce it will be resisted. Future Retail Ltd FRL, in a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020