Last month, SAI had approved a two-month long coaching camp for the Olympic core group shooters from October 15 to December 14. "An NCOE (National Centre of Excellence) athlete training at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in the 10 metre range has tested positive for the coronavirus.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 21:32 IST
Athlete tests COVID positive at Karni Singh range, national camp to go on

An athlete training in the national capital's Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range has tested positive for COVID-19, the Sports Authority of India said on Sunday but maintained that it will not hamper the ongoing national camp. Last month, SAI had approved a two-month long coaching camp for the Olympic core group shooters from October 15 to December 14.

"An NCOE (National Centre of Excellence) athlete training at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in the 10 metre range has tested positive for the coronavirus. The athlete who last visited the range on October 28th in the second half of the day, intimated to his coach that his test result had come positive," SAI said in a statement. "All NCOE athletes who were training at the time this shooter had last visited the range have been asked to go into 14 days quarantine and rejoin after a covid negative report. "The same process is to be followed by the support staff who came in contact with the shooter," it added in the statement.

SAI, though, did not name the athlete. The camp comprises 32 shooters (18 men and 14 women), 8 coaches, 3 foreign coaches and two support staff. All 15 Olympic quota winners are part of the camp, which is taking place at a total cost of Rs 1.43 crore.

"There will, however, be no impact on the national squad of Olympic bound shooters training at the range owing to this reported case. "...an exclusive slot has been given in the first half of the day for Olympic athletes to train and a one hour gap is given between first and second half, when NCOE athletes come to train," SAI said. "Once the NCOE athletes leave after their training in the second half, the entire facility is sanitised again before Olympic bound athletes come for training the next morning. The range is also sanitised between the two sessions during the day." Prior to the national camp, the shooters had been practising at their home ranges amid the coronavirus pandemic.

