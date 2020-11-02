Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer- La Liga talking points

Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo left in 2018, Real Madrid have been yearning for a talismanic forward to make the difference and Eden Hazard hinted he could be that man with an excellent display in his first start of the season against Huesca. The Belgian burst open a tight game by scoring the crucial first goal out of almost nothing with a superb strike from distance and he also linked up well with Karim Benzema as Madrid went on to cruise to a 4-1 victory.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 02-11-2020 02:30 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 02:28 IST
Soccer- La Liga talking points
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga. TER STEGEN CAN'T RETURN SOON ENOUGH FOR BARCA

Barcelona's frustrating 1-1 draw at Alaves underlined their reliance on goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who has missed the start of the season as he recovers from knee surgery. Stand-in keeper Neto committed a horrendous error to give Alaves the lead, the fourth game in a row in which Barca have conceded the first goal.

The Catalans are not just missing the imposing presence of the towering German, who has bailed them out so often over the years and offers far more security between the posts than Neto. Ter Stegen's ability with the ball at his feet is crucial to the team building moves from the back, something which has been sorely missed. Barca's number one is due back in late November and fans will be counting the days until his return.

ARE ATLETICO BETTER OFF WITHOUT A CENTRE FORWARD? With Luis Suarez rested and Diego Costa injured, Atletico Madrid lined up without an orthodox striker against Osasuna but any fears they would be lightweight in attack were quickly proven wrong as they romped to a 3-1 win.

Joao Felix partnered winger Angel Correa in attack and Atletico played with far more freedom than usual, opening up Osasuna with speedy and fluid counterattacks involving the whole team and should have scored far more. Suarez is almost certain to return to the line-up for Atletico's next two fixtures against Cadiz and Barcelona, but with his side playing such thrilling football without him, would coach Diego Simeone be better off leaving him out?

CAN HAZARD'S RETURN TAKE MADRID TO THE NEXT LEVEL? Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo left in 2018, Real Madrid have been yearning for a talismanic forward to make the difference and Eden Hazard hinted he could be that man with an excellent display in his first start of the season against Huesca.

The Belgian burst open a tight game by scoring the crucial first goal out of almost nothing with a superb strike from distance and he also linked up well with Karim Benzema as Madrid went on to cruise to a 4-1 victory. Hazard barely made a dent in his first season at Real due to two serious ankle injuries but has finally shown he is capable of propelling the team forward. Now he must ensure he stays fit so he can continue to do so.

HOMEGROWN TALENT FUELLING REAL SOCIEDAD'S RISE Leaders Real Sociedad steam-rolled Celta Vigo 4-1 on Sunday to go back to the top of the standings but the sweetest thing of all for coach Imanol Alguacil was that they did it with seven academy players on the pitch.

Alguacil, who became first team coach in December 2018, had spent years working with Sociedad's youth and reserve sides and his deep knowledge of the academy has helped him assemble a squad with the club's spirit flowing through their veins. "Perhaps the boys are tired of seeing my face after so many training sessions together but what we are living right now is incredible," he said.

"It's also remarkable that the players who have come here from elsewhere have managed to understand so quickly what it means to wear this shirt."

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. nursing homes still face COVID-19 test delays; you can wash Halloween candy'; UK R number edges down to 1.1-1.3, growth rate slows and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Two indigenous kings help celebrate Diwali in South Africa

For the first time in South Africa, two kings of indigenous communities of the country have helped celebrate Diwali. The festival was held in Nongoma, around 30 km north of the coastal city of Durban, at the Osuthu Royal Palace of King Good...

UK's Nigel Farage set to relaunch Brexit Party as anti-lockdown party -The Telegraph

Leading Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage will relaunch his Brexit Party as an anti-lockdown party called Reform UK, The Telegraph reported on Sunday. The new party, which will be announced on Monday by Farage and Brexit Party Chairman Richard...

Moldovan presidential election heading for runoff as pro-Russian incumbent leads

Moldovas presidential election on Sunday looked likely to go to a runoff as the pro-Russian incumbent, Igor Dodon, held a lead over his main pro-Western opponent but not by enough to win outright in the first round, partial results showed. ...

Tropical Storm Eta expected to become hurricane by Sunday night

Tropical Storm Eta is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane on Sunday night with its center expected to approach the northeastern coast of Nicaragua on Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Sunday. Eta was about 305 miles 490...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020