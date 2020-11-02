Twitter India, BCCI join hands to launch seven emojis for upcoming Women's T20 Challenge

Left Menu
Ahead of the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge, Twitter India and Board of Control for Cricket in India have joined hands to launch seven new custom emojis around the league, as well as for its teams and the respective captains.

Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, and Harmanpreet Kaur (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge, Twitter India and Board of Control for Cricket in India have joined hands to launch seven new custom emojis around the league, as well as for its teams and the respective captains. Fans will be able to activate these emojis by tweeting with the following hashtags: #MithaliRaj or #Mithali, #Harmanpreet or #Harman, #Smriti or #SM18, #WomensT20Challenge, #Velocity, #Supernovas, and #Trailblazers.

This is the first time that an Indian women's sports league has got its own Twitter emoji. In 2017, Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) became the first woman cricketer from India to get an emoji during the Women's Cricket World Cup. Through these unique emojis, fans will be able to show instant support to their favorite teams and players on Twitter during the matches. Fans will also be able to follow and participate in live conversations.

The Women's T20 Challenge will be played from November 4-9 here in Sharjah and the competition will be contested between three teams -- Trailblazers, Supernovas, and Velocity. Mithali Raj will be leading Velocity while Trailblazers and Supernovas will be led by Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur respectively.

For the Women's T20 Challenge, all the matches will start from 7:30 PM IST except the second match between Velocity and Trailblazers as that will be played from 3:30 IST in the afternoon. On October 11, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced the squads and schedule for the upcoming Women's T20 Challenge. Last year's finalist Supernovas will be taking on Velocity in the opening game on November 4.

The squads for all three teams are as follows: Trailblazers -- Smriti Mandhana (c), Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D Hemlatha, Nuzhat Parween, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simaran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Natthakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam.

Velocity -- Mithali Raj, Shafali Verma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sushma Verma, Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Sune Luus, Jahanara Alam, M Anagha. Supernovas -- Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia, Shashikala Sriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik. (ANI)

