Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports Highlights

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 17:48 IST
Sports Highlights

The following are the top/expected stories at 1745 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-SRH-PREVIEW Mighty Mumbai Indians stand between Sunrisers and play-off spot Sharjah, Nov 2 (PTI) Riding high on momentum, resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad will back themselves to topple the mighty Mumbai Indians and qualify for the IPL play-offs here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-RUTURAJ-PROFILE Ruturaj Gaikwad: Coaches from formative years remember "converted opener" By Nikhil Bapat Pune, Nov 2 (PTI) Sandeep Chavan fondly remembers the day seven years back when he had a word of advice for slightly built teenager Ruturaj Gaikwad. SPO-AITA-TENNIS-CAMP AITA plan camps for elite men and women players By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The national tennis federation has decided to invite country's top players for a training camp at the DLTA with an aim to provide a platform for their return to competitive action from next year.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD SPONSORSHIP MPL Sports Apparel new kit sponsor of Indian cricket team New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Fantasy gaming platform Mobile Premier League's subsidiary arm 'MPL Sports Apparel and Accessories' is the new kit sponsor of the Indian cricket team for a period of three years. SPO-VIRUS-SINDHU I retire, not from game, but COVID-19 negativity and fear: posts Sindhu New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) World champion P V Sindhu created a stir on Monday by posting "I Retire" on social media only to follow it up with a lengthy statement declaring that she would actually be saying goodbye to "the negativity, fear, and uncertainty" triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-GOLF-CYPRUS Sharma shows gradual return to form with solid 14th place finish in Cyprus Paphos (Cyprus), Nov 2 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma rounded off a consistent week by carding a two-under 69 in the final round, to finish a creditable Tied-14th at the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open, here. SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri misses Top-10, ends T-11 at Bermuda Championship Southampton (Bermuda), Nov 2 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri was left to rue small errors as he missed out on a top-10 finish, signing off Tied-11th with a four-under 67 in the final round of the Bermuda Championship here.

SPO-MINISTER-SAI Sports Minister Rijiju inaugurates SAI's new Regional Centre in Zirakpur Mohali, Nov 2 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday virtually inaugurated Sports Authority of India's (SAI) new Regional Centre in Zirakpur, Punjab which will now act as one of the main SAI centres for North India. SPO-CRI-IPL-KKR-LD COMMENTS We couldn't have done anything more, up to Gods now: Morgan Dubai, Nov 2 (PTI) It's up to the gods now, said Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan, expressing satisfaction with the effort put in his by his team to clinch a whopping 60-run win over Rajasthan Royals and keep its IPL play-off hopes alive in an immensely tight race.

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Capitals win toss and opt to field

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl in their 14th round IPL clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Monday. For Delhi Capitals, Axar Patel came in place of Praveen Dubey, while left arm seamer Dani...

UK aviation needs govt support for new lockdown pain -airport boss

Britains airports and airlines need urgent support to survive the very bleak future posed by a new lockdown in England, warned the boss of one of the countrys biggest airport groups. Very low levels of travel in recent months have put airli...

Over 7,000 recoveries outnumber fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 2 PTI Kerala on Monday recorded 7,108 recoveries from COVID-19 against 4,138 fresh cases, including 47 health workers, while the toll climbed to 1,533 with 21 fatalities Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. As many ...

Hurricane Eta strengthens fast, menacing Nicaragua's coastline

Hurricane Eta quickly gained force on Monday as it rumbled closer to Nicaragua and Honduras, which it is expected to batter with devastating winds and rains overnight, the U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC said.The storm, a Category 1 hurr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020