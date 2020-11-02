The following are the top/expected stories at 1745 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-SRH-PREVIEW Mighty Mumbai Indians stand between Sunrisers and play-off spot Sharjah, Nov 2 (PTI) Riding high on momentum, resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad will back themselves to topple the mighty Mumbai Indians and qualify for the IPL play-offs here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-RUTURAJ-PROFILE Ruturaj Gaikwad: Coaches from formative years remember "converted opener" By Nikhil Bapat Pune, Nov 2 (PTI) Sandeep Chavan fondly remembers the day seven years back when he had a word of advice for slightly built teenager Ruturaj Gaikwad. SPO-AITA-TENNIS-CAMP AITA plan camps for elite men and women players By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The national tennis federation has decided to invite country's top players for a training camp at the DLTA with an aim to provide a platform for their return to competitive action from next year.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD SPONSORSHIP MPL Sports Apparel new kit sponsor of Indian cricket team New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Fantasy gaming platform Mobile Premier League's subsidiary arm 'MPL Sports Apparel and Accessories' is the new kit sponsor of the Indian cricket team for a period of three years. SPO-VIRUS-SINDHU I retire, not from game, but COVID-19 negativity and fear: posts Sindhu New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) World champion P V Sindhu created a stir on Monday by posting "I Retire" on social media only to follow it up with a lengthy statement declaring that she would actually be saying goodbye to "the negativity, fear, and uncertainty" triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-GOLF-CYPRUS Sharma shows gradual return to form with solid 14th place finish in Cyprus Paphos (Cyprus), Nov 2 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma rounded off a consistent week by carding a two-under 69 in the final round, to finish a creditable Tied-14th at the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Open, here. SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri misses Top-10, ends T-11 at Bermuda Championship Southampton (Bermuda), Nov 2 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri was left to rue small errors as he missed out on a top-10 finish, signing off Tied-11th with a four-under 67 in the final round of the Bermuda Championship here.

SPO-MINISTER-SAI Sports Minister Rijiju inaugurates SAI's new Regional Centre in Zirakpur Mohali, Nov 2 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday virtually inaugurated Sports Authority of India's (SAI) new Regional Centre in Zirakpur, Punjab which will now act as one of the main SAI centres for North India. SPO-CRI-IPL-KKR-LD COMMENTS We couldn't have done anything more, up to Gods now: Morgan Dubai, Nov 2 (PTI) It's up to the gods now, said Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan, expressing satisfaction with the effort put in his by his team to clinch a whopping 60-run win over Rajasthan Royals and keep its IPL play-off hopes alive in an immensely tight race.