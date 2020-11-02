Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first against RCB

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 02-11-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 19:18 IST
IPL 13: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first against RCB
Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer and RCB captain Virat Kohli (Photo/ IPL Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday. Both the teams have 14 points and will fight for a playoff berth as the winner of this game will finish second in the points table while the losers' hope to finish in the top-four will depend on the result of the game between Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Shreyas Iyer-led side has lacked behind in the second half of the tournament and have lost their last four games. The same goes for RCB, as the team failed to get over the line in their last three games. In their last face-off this season, Delhi Capitals thrashed Virat Kohli-led side by a hefty margin of 59 runs.

Delhi made three changes as they brought in Ajinkya Rahane, Axar Patel and Daniel Sams. On the other hand, RCB made a couple of changes. Shivam Dube and Shahbaz Ahmed come in for Gurkeerat Mann and Navdeep Saini.

RCB playing XI: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(wk), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal. DC playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje. (ANI)

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal writes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on tension with Mizoram; asks chief secy, DGP to rush to border.

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal writes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on tension with Mizoram asks chief secy, DGP to rush to border....

TN govt announces Deepavali bonus to over 2.91 lakh employees

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced Deepavali bonus to the tune of Rs 210.48 crore to the PSU employees in the state, despite a dip in the operating income of many companies due to non-operation of public transport and factories d...

Targeting journalists takes a toll on 'societies as a whole' – UN chief

If we do not protect journalists, our ability to remain informed and make evidence-based decisions is severely hampered, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres spelt out in his message for the day.And when they cannot safely do their jobs, we lo...

Three Hizb associates held in connection with attack on BJP leader in J-K’s Ganderbal

Three militant associates of Hizbul Mujahideen HM were arrested in connection with an attack on a BJP leader in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir last month, police said on Monday. Militants had attacked BJPs district vice president G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020