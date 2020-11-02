Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Padikkal, de Villiers guide RCB to 152/7 against DC

Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers played knocks of 50 and 35 respectively as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) posted a total of 152/7 in the allotted twenty overs against Delhi Capitals here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 02-11-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 21:19 IST
IPL 13: Padikkal, de Villiers guide RCB to 152/7 against DC
AB de Villiers and Devdutt Padikkal in action against DC (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers played knocks of 50 and 35 respectively as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) posted a total of 152/7 in the allotted twenty overs against Delhi Capitals here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Sent into bat first, RCB got off to a steady start as openers Devdutt Padikkal and Joshua Philippe put on 25 runs for the first wicket. However, this partnership was broken by Kagiso Rabada in the fifth over as he dismissed Philippe (12).

Virat Kohli then joined Padikkal in the middle and the duo kept the scoreboard moving for RCB. Kohli was given a big reprieve in the 10th over as his catch was dropped by Anrich Nortje off the bowling of Axar Patel. Both Kohli and Padikkal eventually put together 57 runs for the second wicket. Delhi Capitals came back strongly in the match as Ravichandran sent Kohli (29) back to the pavilion in the 13th over, reducing RCB to 82/2.

In trying to get some quick runs, Padikkal also perished soon after completing his half-century. The left-handed batsman played a knock of 50 runs. In the same over Anrich Nortje also dismissed Chris Morris (0), reducing RCB to 112/4 in the 16th over. In the final three overs, Delhi Capitals managed to keep a check on RCB and Kohli's side did not fly away with the score. In the last over, de Villiers (35) was run-out and in the end, RCB was restricted to under the 160-run mark.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 152/7 (Devdutt Padikkal 50, AB de Villiers 35, Anrich Nortje 3-33)

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

FS Shringla holds talks with German leaders on shared priorities, multi-dimensional cooperation

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday met German Federal Foreign Office Niels Annen and held a productive exchange on shared priorities, including strengthening of multilateral structures. Shringla arrived here from France on h...

Soumitra Chatterjee continues to be critical

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjees health condition continued to be very critical on Monday, a doctor treating him said. Chatterjee, 85, remained on ventilator support, he said.We have managed to contain the bleeding. Though the haemoglobin...

China's regulators summon Alibaba's Jack Ma ahead of USD 39.7 bn public offer of his Ant Group

Jack Ma, founder of Chinas e-commerce giant Alibaba, and his senior executives were summoned on Monday by Chinese regulators for talks, just days ahead of the worlds biggest initial public offer of USD 39.7 billion shares of the groups subs...

Trump's appointee Barrett takes part in first Supreme Court arguments

Amy Coney Barrett participated in her first case as a member of the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, with President Donald Trumps appointee welcomed by Chief Justice John Roberts before questioning one of the lawyers in a dispute in which an e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020