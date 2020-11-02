Left Menu
IPL 13: We focused on the win, not on net run-rate, says Iyer

After registering a comprehensive six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals' skipper Shreyas Iyer said that the side focused on winning the match rather than looking at the net run-rate.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 02-11-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 23:31 IST
Delhi Capitals' skipper Shreyas Iyer in action against RCB (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

After registering a comprehensive six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals' skipper Shreyas Iyer said that the side focused on winning the match rather than looking at the net run-rate. With this win, Delhi Capitals has qualified for the playoffs and the side will now get two chances to qualify for the finals after finishing second on the points table.

On the other hand, despite losing against Delhi Capitals, RCB has also qualified for the playoffs with 14 points from 14 matches. Chasing 153, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane started with the bat for Delhi as both batsmen played knocks of 54 and 60 respectively. Delhi won the match by six wickets with six balls to spare.

"Chuffed with the performance. We knew it was a do or die and we just focused on the win, not NRR. The teams who won in the latter half completely changed the scenario. It's a really competitive tournament for sure. I feel that the bowlers were really up with their plans and knew what they had to execute," Iyer told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation. "We had a few sessions back in the hotel and the strengths and weaknesses of the opposition and it worked out today. Mumbai is one of the best teams in the tournament. We need to keep things simple, that's what we discussed in the meetings. Stick to the basics. The more you keep things simple, the easier it gets," he added.

With this win, Delhi will now play against Mumbai Indians in the first qualifier and the winner of that match will qualify directly for the finals. If Delhi had won the match against RCB inside 17.3 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would have qualified for the playoffs.

Earlier, Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers played knocks of 50 and 35 respectively as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) posted a total of 152/7 in the allotted twenty overs. For Delhi Capitals, Anrich Nortje scalped three wickets while Kagiso Rabada took two wickets.

