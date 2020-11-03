Left Menu
IPL 13: Rahane is the ultimate role model for youngsters, says Kaif

After registering a comprehensive six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Mohammad Kaif heaped praise on Ajinkya Rahane, calling him the ultimate role model for every youngster.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 03-11-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 16:44 IST
Delhi Capitals' batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

After registering a comprehensive six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Mohammad Kaif heaped praise on Ajinkya Rahane, calling him the ultimate role model for every youngster. Chasing 153 against RCB, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane started with the bat for Delhi as both batsmen played knocks of 54 and 60 respectively. Delhi won the match by six wickets with six balls to spare.

With this win, Delhi Capitals qualified for the playoffs and the side will now get two chances to qualify for the finals after finishing second on the points table. "If you fail to prepare you are preparing to fail. @ajinkyarahane88 lives by this dictum and is the ultimate role model for every youngster with his single-minded approach. His role in winning the most crucial game for @DelhiCapitals proves why hard work never goes out of fashion," Kaif tweeted.

Rahane has so far played six matches in the ongoing edition of the IPL, managing to score 111 runs at an average of 18.50. With this win, Delhi will now play against Mumbai Indians in the first qualifier and the winner of that match will qualify directly for the finals.

Earlier, Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers played knocks of 50 and 35 respectively as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) posted a total of 152/7 in the allotted twenty overs. For Delhi Capitals, Anrich Nortje scalped three wickets while Kagiso Rabada took two wickets. (ANI)

