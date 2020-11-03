Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Atletico sign midfielder Kondogbia from Valencia

Atletico Madrid have signed French midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia from Valencia for an undisclosed fee, both La Liga clubs said on Tuesday. "Atletico Madrid and Valencia CF have reached an agreement over the transfer of Geoffrey Kondogbia," Atletico said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 17:19 IST
Soccer-Atletico sign midfielder Kondogbia from Valencia

Atletico Madrid have signed French midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia from Valencia for an undisclosed fee, both La Liga clubs said on Tuesday. The 27-year-old has signed a four-year contract with Atletico and replaces Thomas Partey, who joined Arsenal just before the transfer window closed after the Premier League club activated his 50-million-euro ($58.52 million) release clause.

La Liga rules allow clubs who have lost a player after their release clause was triggered to sign another player within a month provided they already play in Spain or are out of contract. "Atletico Madrid and Valencia CF have reached an agreement over the transfer of Geoffrey Kondogbia," Atletico said in a statement. "The box-to-box footballer is a strong presence in midfield and contributes defensively and offensively."

Kondogbia began his career with French side Lens before moving to Sevilla and had an ugly confrontation with Atletico striker Diego Costa in a 2013 Copa del Rey tie. He later moved to AS Monaco and Inter Milan, joining Valencia on loan in 2017 before completing a permanent move the following year.

($1 = 0.8544 euros)

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Rise in GST collections, highest PMI in 13 yrs show economy is moving in right direction: BJP

Citing rise in GST collections, highest PMI and data of other economic parameters for October, the BJP on Tuesday said these figures show that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the countrys economy is moving in the right ...

FM to unveil another stimulus soon, says Economic Affairs Secretary

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will soon announce the next set of stimulus package to boost the coronavirus-hit economy, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj said on Tuesday. The Finance Ministry is looking into suggestions and reque...

Institutional investment in real estate drops 73pc at USD 1.18 bn in Jan-Sep

Institutional flow of funds in real estate fell 73 per cent in January-September at USD 1.18 billion around Rs 8,700 crore as investors remained cautious due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to property consultant JLL India. However, the...

Ravindra Pandey appointed on Yes Bank board as SBI nominee director

Yes Bank on Tuesday said Ravindra Pandey has been appointed on its board as SBIs nominee director non-executive. The appointment is as per the nomination received from State Bank of India SBI under the Yes Bank Reconstruction Scheme 2020 no...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020