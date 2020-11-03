Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Ladies European Tour postpones two events in Australia

"Our players have become used to starting their season in Australia, so it was an extremely difficult decision for us to break an established Tour tradition." Australian teenage amateur Stephanie Kyriacou claimed an eight-shot win at this year's Australian Ladies Classic, and Sweden's Julia Engstrom then made it a teenager double at the NSW Open.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 22:05 IST
Golf-Ladies European Tour postpones two events in Australia

The Ladies European Tour on Tuesday postponed two tournaments which were due to be held in Australia next February due to the ongoing travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Geoff King Motors Australian Ladies Classic and the Women's New South Wales Open were set to kick off the 2021 season, but both tournaments have now been pushed back to 2022.

"We are disappointed to announce our decision to postpone both popular tournaments for the coming year as we look to confirm our 2021 schedule," said the tour's chief executive Alexandra Armas. "Our players have become used to starting their season in Australia, so it was an extremely difficult decision for us to break an established Tour tradition."

Australian teenage amateur Stephanie Kyriacou claimed an eight-shot win at this year's Australian Ladies Classic, and Sweden's Julia Engstrom then made it a teenager double at the NSW Open.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Oxygen COVID-19 hospital beds freed for other patients in Pune

With the number of coronavirus cases coming down in Pune district, the local administration has allowed private hospitals to use oxygen-supported COVID-19 beds for treatment of patients suffering from other diseases. With 546 new cases on T...

Anxious Americans choose between Biden, Trump after rancorous campaign

After a rancorous presidential campaign that exposed the depth of the political divisions in the United States, Americans streamed to the polls on Tuesday to choose either incumbent Donald Trump or challenger Joe Biden to lead a pandemic-ba...

IAEA and GACCF join forces to educate cancer care professionals in radiation therapy

There are an estimated shortage of 50,000 cancer care professionals in the developing world and the IAEA is joining forces with the Global Access to Cancer Care Foundation GACCF to help authorities in low and middle-income countries train p...

Sports News Roundup: Ladies European Tour postpones; Open winner Cilic still striving to reach peak and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Golf Ladies European Tour postpones two events in AustraliaThe Ladies European Tour on Tuesday postponed two tournaments which were due to be held in Australia next February due to the o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020