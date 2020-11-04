Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Ramos craving more after netting centenary goal

We'd let them off the hook a bit and in the Champions League you can't afford to do that." Under pressure after a poor start to Real's Champions League campaign, coach Zinedine Zidane was relieved the winners of a record 13 titles in Europe's elite club competition were able to bounce back ahead of the reverse fixture in Milan on Nov.25. "We suffered but we need to pat our boys on the back because they deserved to win," he said.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 04-11-2020 05:00 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 05:00 IST
Soccer-Ramos craving more after netting centenary goal

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is looking forward to boosting his impressive goal tally after netting a milestone 100th for the club in all competitions to help them secure a vital 3-2 Champions League win over Inter Milan on Tuesday. Ramos, who has won 22 trophies including four titles in Europe's flagship club competition with Real, netted a trademark header from a Toni Kroos corner to put them 2-0 up before Inter levelled to force a dramatic climax to the game.

Brazilian substitute Rodrygo then rifled in a late winner to give Real their first win in Group B after a shock 3-2 home defeat by Shakhtar Donetsk and a 2-2 draw at leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach. "It's not bad," Ramos, 34, said after hitting the milestone at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium, Real's training ground and temporary home while their imposing Santiago Bernabeu ground is being renovated.

"Individual records are secondary, but you like hitting them and as long as they keep on helping the side win, hopefully I can get a few more. "It was a tough game, but we were able to get a good result in the end and secure three very important points.

"We knew it was a do-or-die game and when you are pegged back to a draw in a match you were winning, you need to push on. We'd let them off the hook a bit and in the Champions League you can't afford to do that." Under pressure after a poor start to Real's Champions League campaign, coach Zinedine Zidane was relieved the winners of a record 13 titles in Europe's elite club competition were able to bounce back ahead of the reverse fixture in Milan on Nov.25.

"We suffered but we need to pat our boys on the back because they deserved to win," he said. "We started really well, pressing high as we like to do. We went 2-0 up but then we conceded quickly and couldn't play our football."

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Toby Davis)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar on defensive as markets on edge ahead of U.S. election outcome

The U.S. dollar was on the defensive and risk-sensitive currencies held firm early on Wednesday as markets remained jittery amid uncertainty over the outcome of the U.S. presidential election. U.S. President Donald Trump was projected to wi...

FACTBOX-These states could decide the U.S. presidential election

The U.S. presidential election will be decided by about a dozen states that could swing to either President Donald Trump, a Republican, or Democratic challenger Joe Biden. These states will play a critical role in delivering the 270 Elector...

U.S. Election Day unfolds smoothly, so far defying fears of disruption

Americans by the millions cast ballots on Tuesday at libraries, schools and arenas amid a deadly pandemic, in an orderly show of civic duty that belied deep tensions shaping one of the most polarizing presidential campaigns in U.S. history....

Trump and Biden split first states to be called as U.S. polls begin to close

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden split the first U.S. states to be projected in the White House race on Tuesday, with Trump taking conservative Kentucky and Indiana and Biden taking Democratic-leaning Vermont and Virgin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020