Lewandowski dedicates his brace against RB Salzburg to 'King Gerd'

04-11-2020
Lewandowski dedicates his brace against RB Salzburg to 'King Gerd'
Robert Lewandowski (Photo/ Bayern Munich Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski has dedicated the brace he scored against RB Salzburg to former footballer Gerd Muller, who celebrated his 75th birthday on Tuesday. Lewandowski, in his message, also said that Muller's achievements drive him to work hard every day.

"I would like to dedicate my goals to a true legend Gerd Muller, it's his 75th birthday today. The scale of what you have achieved drives me to work every day to at least come a bit closer to your greatness. Stay strong King Gerd @fcbayern #miasanmia," Lewandowski said in an Instagram post. Bayern Munich registered a stunning 6-2 win over RB Salzburg in the Champions League here on Wednesday. Lewandowski converted a penalty in the 21st minute before netting another goal in the 88th minute of the match.

The club has won all their three matches in this season of Champions League and will now take on Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga on November 7. (ANI)

