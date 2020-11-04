Left Menu
Development News Edition

Concerns grow over timing of Asian Champions League

Australian clubs especially have an issue with the revised timing of the continental competition, with the domestic A-League season set to start nine days later after the Asian Champions League final. And as Australia requires people arriving in the country to enter government approved mandatory quarantine for 14 days, players from Sydney FC, Melbourne Victory and Perth Glory could be confined to hotels when the new season kicks off.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 04-11-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 13:20 IST
Concerns grow over timing of Asian Champions League

There are growing concerns as to whether the eastern zone of the AFC Champions League can be completed in the face of travel restrictions in the region. Sixteen teams from Japan, South Korea, China, Malaysia, Thailand and Australia are scheduled to resume their campaigns in the continent's flagship club tournament in a bio-secure hub in Qatar on Nov. 15.

The eastern zone winner is then scheduled to take on western conference champion Persepolis of Iran in the final in Doha on Dec. 18. The tournament was split in half because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the western zone competition was completed in the same Qatar hub last month. Australian clubs especially have an issue with the revised timing of the continental competition, with the domestic A-League season set to start nine days later after the Asian Champions League final.

And as Australia requires people arriving in the country to enter government approved mandatory quarantine for 14 days, players from Sydney FC, Melbourne Victory and Perth Glory could be confined to hotels when the new season kicks off. “Importantly, the Federal and State Governments have taken a strong position as it relates to public health and these protocols will make things very difficult for our club to participate in Qatar and return for the start of the A-League season,” Sydney FC CEO Danny Townsend told the Associated Press.

“With the A-League scheduled to start Dec. 27, we have concerns for player welfare with the quarantine requirements required on our return from Qatar." Townsend hopes that an arrangement can be made with the Australian authorities. “Sydney FC are committed to completing the AFC Asian Champions League as long as we can secure travel exemptions from the Australian Government and can be assured a safe environment to play football," he said.

There are also questions as to who would be responsible for the financial costs of quarantine and whether non-Australians in the A-League clubs' squads would be allowed back into the country. Clubs in other countries are also looking for answers.

“What happens when we return home? Will there be quarantine?,” Alistair Edwards, technical director of Malaysian champion Johor Darul Ta'zim, said. “There were plans to start next (Malaysian league) season in January, which is impossible if we are still involved in Asia.” China's clubs have perhaps the toughest path. While most teams competing in the eastern zone played two out of six group games before the ACL was suspended in March, Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai SIPG and Shanghai Shenhua did not take to the field at all.

If any of those clubs reach the final, it will mean 10 games in 33 days in Qatar, a hectic schedule that comes just six days after the end of the domestic season which is taking place in the hub cities of Suzhou and Dalian. “All the players and staff in the league have been confined to their hotels since July apart from a few days in October,” Afshin Ghotbi, head coach of Chinese Super League team Shijiazhuang Everbright. “It is really tough to then go and play in Qatar for a month and then spend another two weeks in quarantine when they return to China. It puts a lot of demands on everyone.” There were issues when the Asian Champions League western zone resumed in September and October. Al-Wahda of the United Arab Emirates was not able to travel to Qatar after coronavirus infections depleted the team. Defending champion Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia recorded more than 30 positive cases among players and staff and was forced to withdraw.

There is an understanding, however, that the competition should be concluded if at all possible. “It is a priority for us to finish the competition and the AFC has their own obligations,” said Ben Tan, deputy chief executive of the Thailand League. “I think that West Asian teams were happy with Qatar as the hosts, so we are looking forward to the challenge.”

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary's daily coronavirus tally rises to 4,219, topping 4,000 for the first time

Hungary reported 4,219 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, its highest single-day tally so far with new infections topping 4,000 for the first time.The daily death toll also rose to a record high of 90. The total death toll rose to 2,063...

IMD predicts rain over Tamil Nadu, Kerala from November 4-8

The India Meteorological Department IMD has forecast an increase in rainfall activity in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and Mahe during the next five days.The weather agency further predicted that a few areas over South Interior Karnataka ...

Small business activity fast reaching near-normal levels: Report

Business activity of the micro, small and medium enterprises - which are regarded as the backbone of Indian economy - is fast reaching near-normal levels, and rapidly adopting digital business tools to drive efficiency and growth, according...

People of Bihar deserve recognition for voting amid COVID-19 pandemic: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the people of Bihar deserve recognition as they have come out to vote in this election amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The people of Bihar are worthy of recognition that they h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020