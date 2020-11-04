Left Menu
Development News Edition

More than a dream to share 22 yards with MS Dhoni, says Gaikwad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad on Wednesday said that it was more than a dream to share the 22 yards alongside skipper MS Dhoni.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 17:14 IST
More than a dream to share 22 yards with MS Dhoni, says Gaikwad
MS Dhoni with Ruturaj Gaikwad (Photo/ Ruturaj Gaikwad Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad on Wednesday said that it was more than a dream to share the 22 yards alongside skipper MS Dhoni. Gaikwad's remark came as CSK's campaign in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) came to an end. This is the first time, that the Dhoni-led side failed to qualify for the playoffs.

"October 2016 I met him for the first time fractured my finger during my debut Ranji game, He was the mentor of Jharkhand. And he himself came and asked me about how I am," Gaikwad wrote on Instagram. "October 2020..3 low scores, he himself came up and talked about life!! Fortunate to be able to share the dressing room with him. And more than a dream to share the 22 yards with him and Finishing things off," he added.

Gaikwad also narrated an incident from 2016 as that was the first time, he ended up meeting former India skipper Dhoni. The right-handed batsman also revealed how Dhoni came up to him to inquire about his injury. Gaikwad played six matches for CSK in this year's IPL and he managed to score 204 runs at an average of 51.00.

Along the way, he also became the first CSK batsman to register three consecutive half-centuries in the IPL. After the conclusion of CSK's final match against Kings XI Punjab, Faf du Plessis had said that Gaikwad reminds him of a young Virat Kohli.

Before the start of IPL 2020, Gaikwad had tested positive for COVID-19, but the batsman ended up playing the last few matches for the side. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary could run out of COVID-19 hospital beds by mid-Dec -PM's aide

Hungary could run out of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients by the middle of next month under the most pessimistic scenario, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans chief of staff Gergely Gulyas said on Wednesday.The country has 32,000 hospital beds ...

James Kirtley, Ian Salisbury to share head coach role at Sussex

Sussex have announced that current spin bowling coach, Ian Salisbury, will take charge as head coach during the first-class and one-day portions of the season while current pace bowling coach, James Kirtley, will be responsible for the T20 ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks turn positive in knife-edge U.S. election race

Share markets and the dollar whipsawed while bonds gained on Wednesday as results from the U.S. presidential election proved far closer than polls had predicted, potentially leaving the outcome in doubt for days or even weeks. Democratic co...

Society of Biological Chemists selects Dr Susanta Kar for Prof. A N Bhaduri Memorial Lecture Award

To recognize the significant contributions towards defining the survival tactics of Leishmania donovani, Society of Biological Chemists India has chosen Dr Susanta Kar, Senior Scientist, Molecular Parasitology and Immunology, CSIR-CDRI, Luc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020