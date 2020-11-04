IOA Secy Gen Rajeev Mehta tests positive for COVID-19
Indian Olympic Association secretary general Rajeev Mehta has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing home isolation Mehta said he underwent a test after having fever last week and returned positive for the dreaded virus. "Last week I was having fever and so I tested for COVID-19 and unfortunately the result was positive.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 17:46 IST
Mehta said he underwent a test after having fever last week and returned positive for the dreaded virus. He is undergoing self isolation at his Delhi residence. "Last week I was having fever and so I tested for COVID-19 and unfortunately the result was positive. The result came on Sunday," Mehta told PTI on Wednesday
"I have been advised home isolation and I am doing that. I am all right, not facing any big problem so far. I hope to recover quickly," he added.