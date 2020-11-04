Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women's T20 Challenge: Velocity win toss, opt to bowl first against Supernovas

Velocity have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Supernovas in the opening encounter of the 2020 Women's T20 Challenge here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 04-11-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 19:19 IST
Women's T20 Challenge: Velocity win toss, opt to bowl first against Supernovas
Supernovas skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Velocity captain Mithali Raj (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Velocity have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Supernovas in the opening encounter of the 2020 Women's T20 Challenge here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. The Women's T20 Challenge will be played from November 4-9 here in Sharjah and the competition will be contested between three teams -- Trailblazers, Supernovas and Velocity.

Mithali Raj will be leading Velocity while Trailblazers and Supernovas will be led by Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur respectively. Supernovas playing XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Jemimah Rodrigues (vice-capt), Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayabonga Khaka.

Velocity playing XI: Mithali Raj (capt), Veda Krishnamurthy (vice-capt), Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma (wk), Ekta Bisht, Shikha Pandey, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Sune Luus, Jahanara Alam. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Sikkim bans use of firecrackers amid COVID-19 crisis

The Sikkim government on Wednesday imposed a complete ban on use of firecrackers throughout the state in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. Chief Secretary S C Gupta issued an order under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to im...

Balrampur Chini Q2 profit falls 22 pc, board okays Rs 320 cr-distillery unit

Balrampur Chini Mills, the countrys second-largest sugar firm, on Wednesday posted a 22 per cent drop in its net profit at Rs 78.30 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal on higher expenses. The companys board has approved settin...

India's ties with US based on bipartisan support, says Foreign Secretary Shringla

Indias ties with the US is based on bipartisan support and the two countries have forged a relationship that has withstood the test of time, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said, as he exuded confidence that the outcome of the ...

Brazil's Bolsonaro says favors Trump win, refrains from calling winner

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday refrained from commenting on a potential U.S. election victor, but reiterated his support for Donald Trump, and suggested Joe Biden would interfere on issues like protecting the Amazon rainforest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020