IPL 13: Mumbai Indians has positive effect on youngsters, says Tendulkar

Former India legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar said that Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians has a positive effect on youngsters as the side nurtured young talents which later played for the Indian team. Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya have proved their potential after being picked in the Indian side and became the vital member of the squad.

According to Tendulkar, youngsters learn so much from the fellow teammates during the tournament which gives a new dimension and meaning to their career. "If you go a few seasons back, there are so many youngsters who have come in as a new face and they have gone on to play for India and done magnificently. So is the case with these youngsters. Nobody knows which direction they are going to go in from here. But we have spotted promise and that talent. Having spent time with the Mumbai Indians has a positive effect on all youngsters," Tendulkar said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on their official Twitter handle.

"It gives a new dimension, a new meaning to their career. There are so many guys with so much experience. They have got so much to tell you and so much to share with you. You get almost close to two months to spend time with them. In the dressing room, in the hotel room and go out to have meals together. You learn a lot provided you are prepared to learn," he added. In this season, spinner Rahul Chahar has a spectacular tournament as the 21-year-old has scalped 15 wickets in 14 games so far this season.

Defending champions MI have maintained their dominance in the ongoing tournament after ending the group stages as the table toppers. The Rohit Sharma-led side has displayed a scintillating performance with both bat and ball. Bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult both feature in the list of top five wicket-takers in the ongoing IPL.

Also, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav all have scored more than 400 runs for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL. MI will lock horns with Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Stadium in Qualifier 1 on Thursday, November 5.