Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Mumbai Indians has positive effect on youngsters, says Tendulkar

Former India legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar said that Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians has a positive effect on youngsters as the side nurtured young talents which later played for the Indian team.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 04-11-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 21:44 IST
IPL 13: Mumbai Indians has positive effect on youngsters, says Tendulkar
Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Former India legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar said that Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians has a positive effect on youngsters as the side nurtured young talents which later played for the Indian team. Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya have proved their potential after being picked in the Indian side and became the vital member of the squad.

According to Tendulkar, youngsters learn so much from the fellow teammates during the tournament which gives a new dimension and meaning to their career. "If you go a few seasons back, there are so many youngsters who have come in as a new face and they have gone on to play for India and done magnificently. So is the case with these youngsters. Nobody knows which direction they are going to go in from here. But we have spotted promise and that talent. Having spent time with the Mumbai Indians has a positive effect on all youngsters," Tendulkar said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on their official Twitter handle.

"It gives a new dimension, a new meaning to their career. There are so many guys with so much experience. They have got so much to tell you and so much to share with you. You get almost close to two months to spend time with them. In the dressing room, in the hotel room and go out to have meals together. You learn a lot provided you are prepared to learn," he added. In this season, spinner Rahul Chahar has a spectacular tournament as the 21-year-old has scalped 15 wickets in 14 games so far this season.

Defending champions MI have maintained their dominance in the ongoing tournament after ending the group stages as the table toppers. The Rohit Sharma-led side has displayed a scintillating performance with both bat and ball. Bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult both feature in the list of top five wicket-takers in the ongoing IPL.

Also, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav all have scored more than 400 runs for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL. MI will lock horns with Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Stadium in Qualifier 1 on Thursday, November 5.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 count crosses 83-lakh mark, case fatality rate drops to 1.49 pc

Indias coronavirus tally crossed 83-lakh mark after 46,254 new infections were reported on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfares data on Wednesday. The coronavirus cases in the country continue to decline furthe...

Britain's Frost: Big differences remain in post-Brexit deal talks

Wide divergences between Britain and the European Union remain after the latest talks to find a trade deal, Britains chief negotiator David Frost said on Twitter on Wednesday.Progress made, but I agree with EU negotiatorMichelBarnier that w...

TIMELINE-Which U.S. states are still counting votes and when will they be done?

The outcome of the U.S. presidential election hung in the balance on Wednesday as nine states continued to count ballots, including some of the most competitive battleground states where the tally could take days to complete.Democratic nomi...

Denmark to cull entire mink population after coronavirus mutation spreads to humans

Denmark will cull its mink population of up to 17 million after a mutation of the coronavirus found in the animals spread to humans, the prime minister said on Wednesday.Health authorities found virus strains in humans and in mink which sho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020