Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Golf-Johnson returns at Houston Open after COVID-19 in final Masters tune-up

Koepka, who along with fellow American Xander Schauffele finished in a tie for second with Johnson at last year's Masters, said that he was looking forward to a handful of fans attending the Houston Open, a rarity in the COVID-19 era. "As players, we become accustomed to having so many people out there watching, cheering," said Koepka, twice winner of the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2020 01:12 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 01:12 IST
PREVIEW-Golf-Johnson returns at Houston Open after COVID-19 in final Masters tune-up

World number one Dustin Johnson makes his return to the PGA Tour after being diagnosed with COVID-19 last month, headlining a packed field at the Houston Open, which begins on Thursday and offers players a final tune-up before the Masters. Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, returning champion Lanto Griffin, five-time major winner Phil Mickelson and 2013 Masters winner Adam Scott are among the contenders descending on the newly-refurbished Memorial Park Golf Course, the tournament's new venue.

Johnson, who won the Tour Championship to claim his first-ever FedExCup title in September and then finished tied for sixth at the U.S. Open, said he returned to practice last Monday after missing two tournaments he had expected to play. "For me it was very mild and obviously I'm very thankful for that," the 36-year-old American told reporters on Wednesday. "It definitely puts a wrench in your plans on what you were trying to do."

The 2016 U.S. Open winner is among the favourites to win the Masters at Augusta, which is being played without fans and starts on Nov. 12 after being delayed from April, its traditional spot on the calendar, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Koepka, who along with fellow American Xander Schauffele finished in a tie for second with Johnson at last year's Masters, said that he was looking forward to a handful of fans attending the Houston Open, a rarity in the COVID-19 era.

"As players, we become accustomed to having so many people out there watching, cheering," said Koepka, twice winner of the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open. "It makes you feel good when you make birdie, eagle, whatever, great par save, great shot, anything. But it definitely is a different feel, it's weird. I'm anxious to have fans back."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Jurassic World 3 restarts filming, Colin Trevorrow announces over Twitter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Manchester United slump to defeat at Basaksehir

Manchester United suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday, the English sides first loss in three Champions League group matches and the Turkish champions first victory in Europes premier club competition.United fell ...

Brazil's Congress overrides Bolsonaro veto on payroll tax break extension

Brazils Congress on Wednesday overrode President Jair Bolsonaros veto of an extension to payroll tax exemptions for 2021 that lawmakers said would cause layoffs, despite the cost to the Treasury.The Senate followed the lower house in voting...

UN Police ‘vital’ across spectrum of peacekeeping, Security Council hears

In their annual briefing to ambassadors, UN police commissioners serving in the Central African Republic, Haiti, Mali and South Sudan, spoke in detail about the difference theyve made, and the ongoing challenges they face in the field.Ove...

FACTBOX-Italy's new measures to curb resurgent coronavirus epidemic

Italys government has approved new restrictions to tackle the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic and curb a steady rise in deaths and hospital admissions. Under previous decrees gyms, cinemas and theatres were already closed and restau...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020