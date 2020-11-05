Left Menu
Leipzig rallies to win 2-1, PSG ends with 9 players

It was a game of two penalties, on Wdnesday with Ángel Di María missing in the first half for PSG, while Emil Forsberg scored the home team's winner from the spot in the 57th minute. PSG ended Leipzig's participation in last season's competition with a 3-0 win in the semifinals, and the German side was also bidding to get over its 5-0 loss at Manchester United last week.

PTI | Leipzig | Updated: 05-11-2020 09:39 IST
Leipzig came from behind to defeat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in the Champions League, when the visitors finished with nine players. It was a game of two penalties, on Wdnesday with Ángel Di María missing in the first half for PSG, while Emil Forsberg scored the home team's winner from the spot in the 57th minute.

PSG ended Leipzig's participation in last season's competition with a 3-0 win in the semifinals, and the German side was also bidding to get over its 5-0 loss at Manchester United last week. But Julian Nagelsmann's team started second best to a PSG side weakened by the absence of star forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappé due to injuries.

Italy forward Moise Kean capitalised on a mistake from Dayot Upamecano to set up Di María's opening goal in the sixth minute. PSG 'keeper Keylor Navas produced a brilliant save to deny Amadou Haidara an immediate response, and Alessandro Florenzi got back to block Angeliño on the rebound.

Upamecano, who was already in the spotlight for a poor performance in Manchester, gave away a penalty in the 15th when he was also booked for blocking Kean's shot with his hand. But Péter Gulácsi dived the right way to save Di María's spot kick, and the visitors were to rue further missed chances to build on their lead.

Christopher Nkunku scored the equalizer against his former side in the 42nd, picking his spot inside the left post after Angeliño played the ball back. PSG coach Thomas Tuchel berated his players for leaving the French midfielder in so much space. Another penalty awarded for hand ball allowed Leipzig to take the lead. Presnel Kimpembe was penalized through VAR after Angeliño's cross struck his arm, and Forsberg converted the penalty.

The visitors took another blow in the 69th when Idrissa Gueye was sent off with his second yellow card for a foul on Haidara, and Kimpembe followed him off with his second yellow in injury time for a rash challenge from behind on Yussuf Poulsen. It was Leipzig's second win from three games in Group H. The teams meet again in Paris on Nov. 24.

Man United slumped to a 2-1 defeat at competition newcomer Istanbul Başakşehir in the other group game. United and Leipzig lead the group with six points each, three more than PSG and Başakşehir. AP s SSC SSC.

