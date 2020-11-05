Left Menu
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has advised all cricketers not to take any corrupt approach lightly and report it to anti-corruption officials as soon as possible.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 05-11-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 17:13 IST
Suspension taught me to think differently about life, says Shakib
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib-Al-Hasan (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has advised all cricketers not to take any corrupt approach lightly and report it to anti-corruption officials as soon as possible. Last year, Shakib-Al-Hasan was handed a 12-match ban for breaching the ICC's anti-corruption code. His offences related to two tournaments in 2018: an ODI tri-series in January, and one match in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The ICC had charged Shakib with failing to report two approaches to engage in corrupt conduct during the tri-series and in an IPL match. "I regret getting suspended, and I was repentant. I shouldn't have made this mistake. I think I will get a great lesson out of it. I would urge everyone not to make this mistake. Whenever a similar situation arises, you should abide by your responsibility according to the ICC code of conduct," ESPNCricinfo quoted Shakib as saying.

"You should inform an anti-corruption officer, whether local or international. We are all well aware of the procedure. Don't make this mistake of not informing them. Don't take it lightly. Rather than getting influenced by it, you must report it immediately," he added. The Bangladesh all-rounder also said that it was difficult for him to play the 2019 World Cup with the investigation hanging over his head.

"I think it was very challenging. The investigation was going on for a long time, and they were in continuous contact with me. It was an uncomfortable situation for me. It is nothing nice for any cricketer, and it's not great to go to sleep on," Shakib said. "I knew something was going to happen, although I did consider that nothing might happen. I wasn't sure of the punishment. By the time I knew about it, you were also aware of it. The investigation period wasn't certainly an easy one for me," he added.

Shakib also revealed how his suspension and the COVID-19 pandemic have given him a new perspective on life. "When I heard the news, it was a shock to me. I was upset and sorry. At the same time, I was thinking that 'okay, life has given me a chance. I have one year to prepare myself and when I come back, I need to prove again.' This is the courage I got when I got suspended," said Shakib.

"Corona and my suspension have taught me to think differently about my life. I believe only a struggle can make a person think in this way. When a person comes back from such circumstances, they do it strongly. I think very differently now, and that'll help me in my life," he added. (ANI)

