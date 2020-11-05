Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ecclestone stars in Trailblazers 9-wicket win over Velocity

Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone grabbed four wickets for just nine runs in a sensational bowling display to help Trailblazers beat Velocity by nine wickets in their Women's T20 Challenge match here on Thursday. Velocity, who beat Supernovas in the event opener on Wednesday, put up a poor batting display with left-arm spin duo of Ecclestone and Gaekawad wreaking havoc.

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 05-11-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 17:55 IST
Ecclestone stars in Trailblazers 9-wicket win over Velocity

Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone grabbed four wickets for just nine runs in a sensational bowling display to help Trailblazers beat Velocity by nine wickets in their Women's T20 Challenge match here on Thursday. Englishwoman Ecclestone, ranked number one in the ICC T20 rankings, was well supported by veteran Jhulan Goswami (2/13) and Rajeshwari Gaekawad (2/13) as Trailblazers dismissed Velocity in 15.1 overs.

Trailblazers then chased down the small target of 48 in just 7.5 overs with opener Deandra Dottin and Richa Ghosh remaining not out on 29 and 13 respectively. Despite their win against Supernovas on Wednesday, Velocity's net run rate would take a beating after Thursday's loss and that could hit them hard. It was, however, a quiet start in the run chase for the Trailblazers as the Velocity bowlers denied them any loose balls. Dottin and captain Smriti Mandhana (6) were finding hard to get the boundaries.

Mandhana finally went for the aerial route but perished in the process. The Trailblazers were 28 for 1 at the end of powerplay and they ended the match in quick time with Ghosh hitting a six to take her side to victory. Earlier, Ecclestone's sensational four-wicket haul helped Trailblazer dismiss Velocity for a paltry score.

Ecclestone relentlessly attacked the stumps with her sliders to end with dream figures of 4 for 9 in 3.1 overs. Velocity, who beat Supernovas in the event opener on Wednesday, put up a poor batting display with left-arm spin duo of Ecclestone and Gaekawad wreaking havoc. The innings folded up in 15.1 overs. Veteran Goswami ran through the Velocity top-order.

Only three of the Velocity batters could reach double digits with Shafali Verma (13) being the top-scorer. Velocity captain Mithali Raj's decision to bat first backfired as half of her batswomen were back in the dressing room inside powerplay for just 22 runs. The talented Shafali threatened to play a big innings as she hit a four and a six early one but the seasoned Goswami outfoxed the youngster, sending her stumps cart-wheeling. It was rather ordinary shot selection from the young Shafali who missed the line of a straight ball in her attempt to run it behind the wicket for a single.

Ecclestone then took two wickets in as many balls, first having the prized wicket of Mithali (1), who struggled for the second game in a row, and then of Veda Krishnamurthy (0) in a wicket-maiden. Goswami returned to have her second victim of the day in the form of Danielle Wyatt, who holed out to Smriti Mandhana at mid-off to leave Velocity at four for 19 runs.

Velocity batswomen were not ready to stick to the wicket and Ecclestone had her third wicket in the form of Sushma Verma (1) in the sixth over. Velocity were five for 22 at the end of powerplay but their misery continued as left-arm spinner Gayakwad also grabbed two wickets in as many balls in the ninth over removing Sune Luus (4) and Sushree Dibyadarshini (0).

It even got worse for Velocity as Shikha Pandey (10) got run out following a brilliant fielding effort from Mandhana..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ABB India reports net profit of Rs 85 crore for July-September quarter

ABB India Limited posted a net profit of Rs 85 crore for the July-September quarter of 2020-21, a company statement said here on Thursday. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 79 crore in the corresponding quarter in the last year.The ...

Airbnb restricts English bookings again for second lockdown

Home rental firm Airbnb said it would restrict bookings in England as the country entered its second national lockdown on Thursday, adding only those with legal exemptions could use the platform to book long-term stays. Government guidance ...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov. 5

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Schools can recover only tuition fees for now: MP High Court

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday said that schools can recover only tuition fee from students till the government declares that the coronavirus pandemic is over. It also directed that fees shall not be increased for the academic ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020