Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Kane scores 200th goal for Spurs in win over Ludogorets

Harry Kane became the third Tottenham Hotspur player to score 200 goals for the club as he poached the opener in his side's comfortable 3-1 victory away to Bulgarian side Ludogorets in Europa League Group J on Thursday. The England striker headed Tottenham in front after 13 minutes and then set up Lucas Moura to double the lead before the break.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2020 02:06 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 02:06 IST
Soccer-Kane scores 200th goal for Spurs in win over Ludogorets

Harry Kane became the third Tottenham Hotspur player to score 200 goals for the club as he poached the opener in his side's comfortable 3-1 victory away to Bulgarian side Ludogorets in Europa League Group J on Thursday.

The England striker headed Tottenham in front after 13 minutes and then set up Lucas Moura to double the lead before the break. Kane was rested for the second half and Claudiu Keseru halved the deficit with a goal for the hosts four minutes after the interval but Giovani Lo Celso restored Tottenham's two-goal cushion as Tottenham joined Royal Antwerp on six points.

Antwerp face LASK later on Thursday. After being criticised by manager Jose Mourinho for last week's listless 1-0 defeat in Antwerp, Tottenham were far sharper as they dominated the first half.

Kane wasted one glorious chance to reach his double century before heading in Moura's corner after 13 minutes to reach another milestone for the club in his 300th appearance. The 27-year-old is now third on the club's all-time scoring list behind Bobby Smith (208) and Jimmy Greaves (266).

Kane has scored 12 goals in all competitions this season and took his assists into double figures also with a perfect pass across the area to Moura after being played in on the right side by Gareth Bale's clever pass. Ludogorets, who have yet to pick up a point in the group, got an unlikely lifeline when Keseru beat Joe Hart with a smart volley after the ball looped off Harry Winks into the area.

But Tottenham were never unduly worried by the hosts and Son Heung-min, who came on for Moura on the hour, set up Lo Celso with his first touch of the ball. Mourinho, whose side are third in the Premier League, was impressed with his players' attitude.

"We tried to kill the game from the start. A strong start, two good goals," he said. "I always expect the maximum so I am always demanding. There are still things from this game I'm not happy with."

TRENDING

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Why Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 can’t be dropped, what latest we know

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

'Liquid window' harnesses light and heat to save energy in buildings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares jump as Biden edges toward victory, dollar slips

The dollar slipped and global stock markets surged on Thursday as Democrat Joe Biden drew closer to victory in the tight U.S. elections, while the Bank of England became the latest central bank to say it will boost stimulus, a move that fav...

Mexico ex-army chief pleads not guilty in cartel case, testing U.S. bilateral ties

The former Mexican defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos plead not guilty to drug trafficking charges at a hearing in New York on Thursday, in a case that has deeply strained U.S. and Mexican anti-cartel cooperation.Cienfuegos, who until two...

Motorcycling-Rossi to travel to Valencia after negative COVID-19 test

MotoGP great Valentino Rossi was cleared to travel to Spain on Thursday ahead of the weekends European Grand Prix in Valencia after his latest COVID-19 test was negative, his Yamaha team said. The Italian, who missed two races at Spains Mot...

Soccer-UEFA president says handball rule is causing discomfort, frustration

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has asked FIFA to change the handball rule, saying the current interpretation has led to unfair decisions which had caused growing frustration and discomfort in the sport. In a letter to FIFA president Gian...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020