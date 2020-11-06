Soccer-Kane scores 200th goal for Spurs in win over Ludogorets

Harry Kane became the third Tottenham Hotspur player to score 200 goals for the club as he poached the opener in his side's comfortable 3-1 victory away to Bulgarian side Ludogorets in Europa League Group J on Thursday.

The England striker headed Tottenham in front after 13 minutes and then set up Lucas Moura to double the lead before the break. Kane was rested for the second half and Claudiu Keseru halved the deficit with a goal for the hosts four minutes after the interval but Giovani Lo Celso restored Tottenham's two-goal cushion as Tottenham joined Royal Antwerp on six points.

Antwerp face LASK later on Thursday. After being criticised by manager Jose Mourinho for last week's listless 1-0 defeat in Antwerp, Tottenham were far sharper as they dominated the first half.

Kane wasted one glorious chance to reach his double century before heading in Moura's corner after 13 minutes to reach another milestone for the club in his 300th appearance. The 27-year-old is now third on the club's all-time scoring list behind Bobby Smith (208) and Jimmy Greaves (266).

Kane has scored 12 goals in all competitions this season and took his assists into double figures also with a perfect pass across the area to Moura after being played in on the right side by Gareth Bale's clever pass. Ludogorets, who have yet to pick up a point in the group, got an unlikely lifeline when Keseru beat Joe Hart with a smart volley after the ball looped off Harry Winks into the area.

But Tottenham were never unduly worried by the hosts and Son Heung-min, who came on for Moura on the hour, set up Lo Celso with his first touch of the ball. Mourinho, whose side are third in the Premier League, was impressed with his players' attitude.

"We tried to kill the game from the start. A strong start, two good goals," he said. "I always expect the maximum so I am always demanding. There are still things from this game I'm not happy with."