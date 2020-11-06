Esports-Alfa Romeo's Opmeer extends lead in Formula One pro series

Formula One's esports Pro Series reached the halfway point on Thursday with Alfa Romeo's Jarno Opmeer extending his lead to 27 points. The Dutchman, with three wins from six races in a series with drivers racing remotely for a share of the $750,000 prize pot, has 123 points to 96 for Red Bull's second-placed Marcel Kiefer.

The second stage of the championship consisted of two races on Wednesday and one on Thursday with virtual layouts of the Dutch, Canadian and Austrian Grands Prix. Red Bull's Frederik Rasmussen won the Dutch race -- cancelled in real life this year -- ahead of Opmeer and Kiefer.

Opmeer then won Canada -- another real championship cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- after a late collision with Ferrari's defending champion David Tonizza. Rasmussen and Kiefer also made that podium. Thursday's race, on the Austrian circuit, was won by Kiefer with Rasmussen second and Opmeer again appearing on the virtual podium.

Red Bull lead Alfa Romeo by 25 points in the team standings, with Renault third. The penultimate round of three races -- Silverstone, Spa and Monza -- is on Nov. 18-19