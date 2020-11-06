Left Menu
The way we played was absolutely perfect: Rohit

"And every time he has come in to bat, if the early wicket has fallen, he has come and taken the pressure away from the team and the batter that he is batting with," added Rohit. Trent Boult was off the field due to a groin injury but the Mumbai skipper asserted that he is looking good and would play the final on the November 10.

A jubilant Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said his team produced an "absolutely perfect" performance to make the IPL finals with a 57-run decimation of Delhi Capitals in the first Qualifier here. Mumbai posted a massive 200/5 on the board, courtesy half-centuries by Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and some late hitting by Hardik Pandya. They then restricted Delhi to 143/8 with pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (4/14) wreaking havoc along with Trent Boult (2/9).

"You have got to give credit to our guys, the way they turned up at the game, putting runs on the board, and getting those early breakthroughs was so much important," Rohit said, lauding his teammates after they secured a fifth IPL final spot for the side. "Our bowling has been terrific through the tournament; they have put pressure on the opposition right from the beginning. It was good to see the overall performance of the team, the way we played today was absolutely perfect," the skipper added.

He praised Yadav, saying whenever Mumbai have lost an early wicket, he has taken the pressure away from the team. "Surya has been in terrific form and is a very crucial player for us at number three. Having lost a wicket in the second over, we were slightly put back but the way Quinton (De Kock) and Surya created that partnership with that momentum which was important," he said.

"Surya is someone who is very positive and clear in his thought process on how he wants to bat and we back his skills and thought process. "And every time he has come in to bat, if the early wicket has fallen, he has come and taken the pressure away from the team and the batter that he is batting with," added Rohit.

Trent Boult was off the field due to a groin injury but the Mumbai skipper asserted that he is looking good and would play the final on the November 10. "...I have not personally seen him, but he looks alright. It was just that precaution that we needed to take because we were in good position when that happened after his two overs, so he went in.

"It looks okay to me, he should be okay for finals," Rohit said. According to Rohit, Boult has been crucial for the team with the new ball.

"We know what quality Trent has and he has come here, and not disappointed any one of us. He has just come out and backed his skills, and that has rewarded him magnificently," said Rohit. He also praised all-rounder Hardik Pandya for his superb shots.

"…he came and started playing his shots which came off really well, some superb shots against a quality attack, so (that) shows the kind of form he is in," he said. Rohit also said there are various factors taken into consideration while handing the new ball to Jasprit Bumrah, who was adjudged man of the match for his haul of 4/14. "When you have bowlers like that, it makes life very easy for the captain," he said.

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

