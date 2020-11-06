Left Menu
Cricket-Brisbane sign 'local' player Morkel for Big Bash League

Morkel, who was a replacement international player for the Perth Scorchers for a one-off match last year, signed for a full season after obtaining permanent residency in Australia. "I admit it will be a bit unusual to call myself a local, but we are enjoying living and working here and this is another aspect of our lives that I am looking forward to being a part of," the 36-year-old said in a Heat statement.

Brisbane Heat unveiled Morne Morkel as a 'local' player for this season's Big Bash League on Friday, with the former South Africa quick now a permanent resident of Australia. Morkel, who was a replacement international player for the Perth Scorchers for a one-off match last year, signed for a full season after obtaining permanent residency in Australia.

"I admit it will be a bit unusual to call myself a local, but we are enjoying living and working here and this is another aspect of our lives that I am looking forward to being a part of," the 36-year-old said in a Heat statement. Morkel, who is recovering from an ankle injury, quit international cricket and moved to Australia in 2018.

The right-arm quick ended a three-year stint with Surrey earlier this month and will be expected to rejuvenate the Heat attack following the departures of James Pattinson and Josh Lalor to Melbourne Renegades and Ben Cutting to Sydney Thunder. Heat coach Darren Lehmann said Morkel's experience bowling in different conditions would prove invaluable.

"On the international front, I consider his best bowling efforts came as he got older," he added. "His control and skill with the ball were his trademarks so it will be great to introduce him into our group," added the former Australia coach.

Brisbane, BBL winners in 2012-13, begin the new campaign against Melbourne Stars on Dec. 11 in Canberra.

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

