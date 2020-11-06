Left Menu
Bumrah and his pace partner Trent Boult blew away the Delhi Capitals batting line-up in the IPL Qualifier 1 on Thursday to help MI reach the final. "Jasprit (Bumrah), it's a privilege to watch.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 06-11-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 17:35 IST
Bumrah is world's best T20 bowler, says MI bowling coach Bond

Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond has described his side's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as the best T20 bowler in the world, saying it was always a privilege to watch him play in the Indian Premier League. Bumrah and his pace partner Trent Boult blew away the Delhi Capitals batting line-up in the IPL Qualifier 1 on Thursday to help MI reach the final.

"Jasprit (Bumrah), it's a privilege to watch. The best T20 bowler in the world going about his work," Bond said in a video posted by MI on its twitter handle. Bumrah returned with figures of 4/14 from his four overs while Boult had 2/9 from his two overs as MI beat DC by 57 runs.

Bond also praised Boult for the impact he has made for MI in the IPL. "I loved working with Trent (Boult) since 2012. We have seen him at his very best and I was really excited to have him at our team because what a devastating bowler he can be and he has done that throughout the tournament for us. "It makes life so much easier. When you are picking up wickets early and he has been the no.1 guy in the tournament," the former New Zealand pacer added. Talking about his team's strengths, Bond said MI have an "intimidating" batting department. "We're an intimidating batting line-up, it's just relentless. Delhi fought really hard in the middle of the innings and got back themselves well into the game. If they had little bit of more luck, we would have been under pressure at the back," he said.

