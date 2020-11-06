Melbourne Renegades signs Josh Lalor, Jack Prestwidge for upcoming BBL

Left Menu
Melbourne Renegades on Friday confirmed the signing of fast bowler Josh Lalor and all-rounder Jack Prestwidge for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 06-11-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 21:00 IST
Melbourne Renegades Logo. Image Credit: ANI

Melbourne Renegades on Friday confirmed the signing of fast bowler Josh Lalor and all-rounder Jack Prestwidge for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL). The former Brisbane Heat pair have signed two-year deals.

Lalor has played 48 BBL matches and spent the last five seasons with Brisbane Heat. He has scalped 53 wickets throughout his BBL career, including a hat-trick in season eight. "Josh brings plenty of experience and rounds off our group of quicks really well. I was keen to add a left arm bowler to our squad. He can swing the ball, take early wickets, he's got a good change of pace and he bowls really well at the death," Renegades Coach Michael Klinger said in an official statement.

While Jack is one of the most exciting young all-rounders in Australia especially in short-form cricket. He bowls with good speed, can bowl upfront with the new ball, and can bowl at the death. With the bat he can provide some good hitting late in the innings," Klinger added. Prestwidge is a fast bowler and powerful middle-order batsman who played ten games for the Heat.

"It has been a big couple of months with the move to Melbourne and I'm really excited about the opportunity at the Renegades," said the all-rounder. Renegades squad (to date): Noor Ahmad (AFG), Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Aaron Finch (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Josh Lalor, Shaun Marsh, Mohammad Nabi (AFG), James Pattinson, Mitch Perry, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Imran Tahir (RSA), Beau Webster. (ANI)

