Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rabada, De Kock named in SA squad for home limited-over series against England

"I'm extremely proud of the hard work that the CSA team has put into ensuring the Proteas men return to international cricket.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 06-11-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 22:26 IST
Rabada, De Kock named in SA squad for home limited-over series against England

Seamer Kagiso Rabada was on Friday named in a 24-member South African squad for limited-over series at home against England starting November 27. Rabada, who is competing for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League in the UAE, missed South Africa's last white-ball series against India due to a groin strain.

The 25-year-old has proven his fitness by taking 25 wickets in 15 matches for DC in the IPL. Another South African in the IPL, Mumbai Indians' Quinton de Kock will lead the Proteas side. MI has already qualified for the IPL final on November 10. The three-match T20 International and three-match ODI series will take place behind closed doors at Newlands, Cape Town, and Boland Park at Paarl from November 27 to December 9.

The Proteas, who have not played international cricket since the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic, have called up uncapped seamer Glenton Stuurman for the first time, while Junior Dala returns from a lengthy injury absence. Cricket South Africa Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith is delighted to see the months of hard work that was put in bearing fruit. "I'm extremely proud of the hard work that the CSA team has put into ensuring the Proteas men return to international cricket. ,” he said. "It's been a long winter and it’s really pleasing that we finally have an imminent international tour on our shores to look forward to." He said it was an important season for the team, with an ICC T20 World Cup coming up late next year in India. "I’m sure that the T20 series in particular, is going to boast some explosive performances for cricket fans to enjoy at home. An ODI series against the reigning World Champions will always bring a level of excitement of its own." South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Faf du Plessis, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Glenton Stuurman, Pite van Biljon, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. imposes sanctions on Lebanese president's son-in-law

The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on Gebran Bassil, the leader of Lebanons biggest Christian political bloc and son-in-law of President Michel Aoun, accusing him of corruption and ties to Hezbollah. Bassil heads the Free Patriot...

Haryana: Opposition seeks CBI probe into liquor smuggling

The Opposition parties in Haryana on Friday sought a CBI probe into alleged smuggling of liquor in the state. Drawing attention of the House on the concluding day of the Haryana Assembly session towards the alleged smuggling of liquor in Kh...

FACTBOX-What we know about Denmark's mink coronavirus strain

Denmark has discovered a new, mutated strain of the coronavirus stemming from mink farms in the northern part of the country, which authorities say could evade future COVID-19 vaccines.To prevent human contagion, the government ordered the ...

Major fire at godown in Mumbai's Malad, dousing operation on

A major fire broke out at a godown in the western suburb of Malad in Mumbai on Friday evening but nobody was reported injured in the incident, a civic official said. The blaze erupted around 5.50 pm at the godown located in Triveni Nagar ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020