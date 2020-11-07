Left Menu
Development News Edition

Time to remove Kohli from RCB captaincy, feels Gautam Gambhir

Two years of captaincy (for the Kings XI Punjab), he couldn't deliver and he was removed." For someone like Rohit, who is on the cusp of his fifth title, a long stint as Mumbai Indians captain has been only possible because he has delivered, said Gambhir. "We talk about MS Dhoni, we talk about Rohit Sharma, we talk about Virat Kohli...not at all.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 10:28 IST
Time to remove Kohli from RCB captaincy, feels Gautam Gambhir

Former India opener and two-time IPL champion skipper Gautam Gambhir feels Virat Kohli's non-performance as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain should lead to his removal from the hot seat as it is now a question of accountability. Known for his straight-talking, the hero of India's two World title triumphs made it clear that Kohli's name as a leader shouldn't be taken alongside the likes of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, who are IPL's most successful captains.

Asked if Kohli should be removed from RCB's captaincy, Gambhir told 'ESPNCricinfo', "100 per cent, because the problem is about accountability. Eight years into the tournament (without a trophy), eight years is a long time. "Tell me any other captain…forget about captain, tell me any other player who would have got eight years and wouldn't have won the title and would have still continued with it.

"So it has to be accountability," Gambhir, who led KKR to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014, said on the show 'Time Out'. Gambhir has been a staunch critic of Kohli's IPL leadership over the years but he insisted that there is nothing personal.

"...but somewhere down the line, he needs to put his hand up and say, 'yes, I am responsible. I am accountable'." Gambhir then cited the example of Kings XI Punjab, who didn't show patience with Ravichandran Ashwin after the veteran off-spinner failed to deliver as captain for just two seasons. "Eight years is a long, long time. Look at what happened to R Ashwin. Two years of captaincy (for the Kings XI Punjab), he couldn't deliver and he was removed." For someone like Rohit, who is on the cusp of his fifth title, a long stint as Mumbai Indians captain has been only possible because he has delivered, said Gambhir.

"We talk about MS Dhoni, we talk about Rohit Sharma, we talk about Virat Kohli...not at all. Dhoni has won three (IPL) titles, Rohit Sharma has won four titles, and that's the reason they've captained for such a long time because they've delivered. "I'm sure if Rohit Sharma wouldn't have delivered for eight years, he would have been removed as well. There should not be different yardsticks for different people." Gambhir said it irksome to see Kohli's reluctance to accept that the buck stops at him.

"You're the leader, you're the captain. When you get the credit, you should take the criticism as well." He even went to the extent of saying that RCB did not deserve to qualify for the play-offs after four successive losses. "You can keep saying 'we qualified for the playoffs and we deserved to qualify for the playoffs', absolutely not. RCB actually never deserved to qualify for the playoffs." Gambhir said RCB has increasingly become a side about only two people -- Kohli and AB de Villiers.

"And then they should have had a squad, probably if Virat wanted to open, they should have picked a middle-order batter in the auction. But again it was all about Virat and AB (de Villiers)." It was only de Villiers who came up some match-winning performances to prevent RCB's season from becoming a total disaster. "Imagine if AB would have had a bad season, tell me what would have happened to RCB," Gambhir said.

"He was the one who actually won them two or three games out of seven. I don't think as a unit they've done anything different from what they did last year. It's exactly the same this year as well. "Only because you've qualified for the playoffs, just because of one individual's absolute brilliance, it doesn't make you a strong contender to win the IPL." PTI KHS PM PM

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Health News Roundup: U.S. government looking into Pfizer's operations in China; British police arrest 104 Londoners for breach of lockdown restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Recovery in domestic air passenger traffic continues in October: Icra

Domestic air travel demand continued on an upward trajectory month-on-month, with the October volume witnessing a 33 per cent growth to 52 lakh passengers over September, Icra said. On a year-on-year basis, however, the domestic travel dema...

Armed forces must be ready to combat hybrid threats: IAF chief

Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Saturday said that todays battle-space is highly complex and multi-dimensional with unpredictable security scenarios, and the armed forces have to be prepared for hybrid threats emanating fr...

Over 30 kg of firecrackers seized from shop in Delhi, owner held

Over 30 kg of illegal firecrackers were recovered from a shop in Delhis Dabri area and its owner arrested, police said on Saturday. Rakesh Bansal was arrested on Friday after two policemen on patrolling duty received information that illega...

Soccer-Important to talk about mental health, says Chelsea's Chilwell

Chelsea full back Ben Chilwell has urged people suffering from mental health issues to speak out about their problems and seek the support they need. Chilwell, who joined Chelsea in the close season on a five-year contract from Leicester Ci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020