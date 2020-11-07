Rugby-Marler and Daly back in England squad for Autumn Nations Cup

Left Menu
Scrumhalf Alex Mitchell has also been named in the 36-man squad for England's opening test against Georgia at Twickenham Stadium on Nov. 14, but Jack Singleton (hamstring) and Anthony Watson (ankle) will both miss the game. Billy Vunipola is set to join up with his team mates on Sunday, after the birth of his son earlier this week, the RFU added.

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 17:44 IST
Joe Marler and Elliot Daly have rejoined England's squad for the Autumn Nations Cup after recovering from injury, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Saturday. Scrumhalf Alex Mitchell has also been named in the 36-man squad for England's opening test against Georgia at Twickenham Stadium on Nov. 14, but Jack Singleton (hamstring) and Anthony Watson (ankle) will both miss the game.

Billy Vunipola is set to join up with his team mates on Sunday, after the birth of his son earlier this week, the RFU added. England host Ireland in their second test on Nov. 21, before travelling to Wales for their final group game on Nov. 28. Eddie Jones' side play their final test, which will determine their Nations Cup place, at Twickenham on Dec. 6.

England squad: Backs - Joe Cokanasiga; Elliot Daly; Owen Farrell; George Furbank; Jonathan Joseph; Ollie Lawrence; Max Malins; Joe Marchant; Jonny May; Alex Mitchell; Dan Robson; Henry Slade; Ollie Thorley; Jacob Umaga; Ben Youngs Forwards - Tom Curry; Tom Dunn; Ben Earl; Charlie Ewels; Ellis Genge; Jamie George; Jonny Hill; Ted Hill; Maro Itoje; Joe Launchbury; Lewis Ludlam; Joe Marler; Beno Obano; David Ribbans; Kyle Sinckler; Will Stuart; Sam Underhill; Billy Vunipola; Mako Vunipola; Harry Williams; Jack Willis.

