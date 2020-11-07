Women's T20 Challenge: Supernovas post 146/6 against Trailblazers in must-win game

Opting to bat, Supernovas posted 146 for six against Trailblazers in a must-win game of the Women's T20 Challenge here on Saturday

Chamari Athapaththu top-scored with a 47-ball 67 and added 89 for the opening wicket with Priya Punia (30 off 37). Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur too chipped in with a 29-ball 31. Brief Score: Supernovas: 146 for 6 in 20 overs (Chamari Athapaththu 67; Jhulan Goswami 1/17).