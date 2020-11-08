Rugby-The Wright stuff: Wallaby winger savours dream debut

Winger Tom Wright had to bide his time for a test debut under new Wallabies coach Dave Rennie but needed only two minutes to make an impression in Saturday's win over the All Blacks.

The 23-year-old ACT Brumbies man had visualised his first involvement in the days leading up to the 24-22 win at Lang Park, but could scarcely believe his luck when the moment came a few metres from the goal-line. A set play from a lineout saw flyhalf Reece Hodge place a chip kick in the path of Tom Banks who ran onto the ball and flung the ball out wide to Wright when closed down by a tackler.

With a sniper's composure, Wright stepped inside Sevu Reece to wrongfoot the opposing winger and cantered over for a try with his first touch in test rugby. "Obviously that’s pretty much what dreams are made of," Wright told reporters.

"When it gets put on a platter for you like that, it doesn’t get much better." Having opened the scoring at Lang Park, nothing was going to prevent Wright from savouring a fine debut, not even the shoulder of Ofa Tuungafasi which clobbered into his jaw in the 23rd minute and led to a red card for the All Blacks prop.

Wright was back on his feet quickly, though, and menaced the All Blacks defence with a number of impressive carries through the match. Overlooked by Rennie for the first three Bledisloe Cup clashes, Wright was thrilled to play a part in his Brumbies team mate James Slipper's 100th test in his home state of Queensland.

"Representing your country is extremely special for me ... and just so pleased to win for someone like Slip," said Wright, who will hope to earn a second cap against Argentina in the Wallabies' next Tri-Nations clash in Newcastle in two weeks.