Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, Nov. 4

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NFL Sunday's game coverage (all times ET): Broncos at Falcons, 1 p.m. Seahawks at Bills, 1 p.m. Bears at Titans, 1 p.m. Ravens at Colts, 1 p.m. Panthers at Chiefs, 1 p.m. Lions at Vikings, 1 p.m. Giants at WFT, 1 p.m. Texans at Jaguars, 1 p.m. Raiders at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Steelers at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. Dolphins at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. Saints at Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. Browns QB Mayfield added to reserve/COVID-19 list The Cleveland Browns placed quarterback Baker Mayfield on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday after he was found to be in close contact with a staff member who tested positive, the team announced. FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-MAYFIELD, Field Level Media Report: Carroll gets lengthy extension from Seahawks Head coach Pete Carroll received a multi-year contract extension from the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN.

FOOTBALL-NFL-SEA-CARROLL, Field Level Media Bears place rookie OL Simmons on reserve/Covid-19 list Days after being promoted to the active roster, Chicago Bears rookie offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons has been added to the team's reserve/COVID-19 list. FOOTBALL-NFL-CHI-COVID-19 NFL notebook News and notes from around the league. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media -------------------

MLB Nationals invite Biden to throw out first pitch The Washington Nationals invited President-elect Joe Biden to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day of the 2021 season. BASEBALL-MLB-WAS-BIDEN, Field Level Media ------------------- NBA Report: Raptors considering Nashville as home base Nashville has joined the list of cities that could serve as a temporary home base for the Toronto Raptors, The Athletic reported. BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-NASHVILLE, Field Level Media ------------------- SOCCER

MLS Sunday's game coverage: New York City FC at Chicago, 3:30 p.m. Atlanta at Columbus, 3:30 p.m. Montreal at D.C. United, 3:30 p.m. Cincinnati at Miami , 3:30 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Red Bulls, 3:30 p.m. Nashville at Orlando, 3:30 p.m. New England at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m. Colorado at Houston , 6:30 p.m. Portland at Los Angeles FC, 6:30 p.m. Dallas at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m. Sporting K.C. at Real Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m. San Jose at Seattle , 6:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 6:30 p.m. ------------------- MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix, 3 p.m. Report: Elliott moved to rear after failing inspection Chase Elliott's No. 9 Chevrolet failed pre-race inspection twice and was moved to the rear of the field for Sunday's championship race at Phoenix. AUTORACING-NAS-ELLIOTT, Field Level Media ------------------- GOLF Houston Open Coverage of the fourth round of the Houston Open. GOLF-PGA-HOUSTON, Field Level Media Charles Schwab Cup Coverage of the third round of the Houston Open. GOLF-CHAMP-SCHWAB-CUP, Field Level Media ------------------- TENNIS ATP roundup: Rolex Paris Masters, Sofia Open Coverage of the ATP Rolex Paris Masters and Sofia Open (Bulgaria). TENNIS-ATP-PARISMASTERS, Field Level Media ------------------- ESPORTS EVENT COVERAGE: Dota Summit 13 Online: Southeast Asia Dota Summit 13 Online: Europe/CIS CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online: Europe CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online: North America Dota Summit 13 Online: Americas Justice's ArK retires from Overwatch League Main support player Yeon-joon "ArK" Hong retired from Overwatch League play, the Washington Justice announced. ESPORTS-OVERWATCH-WAS-ARK, Field Level Media Fuel add Fearless, filling out their roster The Dallas Fuel added Eui-seok "Fearless" Lee, filling out their six-player roster. ESPORTS-OVERWATCH-FEARLESS, Field Level Media xms leaves Team Heretics Alexandre "xms" Forte has left Team Heretics, citing health problems and the team's "atmosphere." ESPORTS-CSGO-HERETICS-XMS, Field Level Media