Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, Nov. 4
GOLF-PGA-HOUSTON, Field Level Media Charles Schwab Cup Coverage of the third round of the Houston Open.Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 00:24 IST
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -
NFL Sunday's game coverage (all times ET): Broncos at Falcons, 1 p.m. Seahawks at Bills, 1 p.m. Bears at Titans, 1 p.m. Ravens at Colts, 1 p.m. Panthers at Chiefs, 1 p.m. Lions at Vikings, 1 p.m. Giants at WFT, 1 p.m. Texans at Jaguars, 1 p.m. Raiders at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Steelers at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. Dolphins at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. Saints at Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. Browns QB Mayfield added to reserve/COVID-19 list The Cleveland Browns placed quarterback Baker Mayfield on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday after he was found to be in close contact with a staff member who tested positive, the team announced. FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-MAYFIELD, Field Level Media Report: Carroll gets lengthy extension from Seahawks Head coach Pete Carroll received a multi-year contract extension from the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN.
FOOTBALL-NFL-SEA-CARROLL, Field Level Media Bears place rookie OL Simmons on reserve/Covid-19 list Days after being promoted to the active roster, Chicago Bears rookie offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons has been added to the team's reserve/COVID-19 list. FOOTBALL-NFL-CHI-COVID-19 NFL notebook News and notes from around the league. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media -------------------
MLB Nationals invite Biden to throw out first pitch The Washington Nationals invited President-elect Joe Biden to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day of the 2021 season. BASEBALL-MLB-WAS-BIDEN, Field Level Media ------------------- NBA Report: Raptors considering Nashville as home base Nashville has joined the list of cities that could serve as a temporary home base for the Toronto Raptors, The Athletic reported. BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-NASHVILLE, Field Level Media ------------------- SOCCER
MLS Sunday's game coverage: New York City FC at Chicago, 3:30 p.m. Atlanta at Columbus, 3:30 p.m. Montreal at D.C. United, 3:30 p.m. Cincinnati at Miami , 3:30 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Red Bulls, 3:30 p.m. Nashville at Orlando, 3:30 p.m. New England at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m. Colorado at Houston , 6:30 p.m. Portland at Los Angeles FC, 6:30 p.m. Dallas at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m. Sporting K.C. at Real Salt Lake, 6:30 p.m. San Jose at Seattle , 6:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 6:30 p.m. ------------------- MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix, 3 p.m. Report: Elliott moved to rear after failing inspection Chase Elliott's No. 9 Chevrolet failed pre-race inspection twice and was moved to the rear of the field for Sunday's championship race at Phoenix. AUTORACING-NAS-ELLIOTT, Field Level Media ------------------- GOLF Houston Open Coverage of the fourth round of the Houston Open. GOLF-PGA-HOUSTON, Field Level Media Charles Schwab Cup Coverage of the third round of the Houston Open. GOLF-CHAMP-SCHWAB-CUP, Field Level Media ------------------- TENNIS ATP roundup: Rolex Paris Masters, Sofia Open Coverage of the ATP Rolex Paris Masters and Sofia Open (Bulgaria). TENNIS-ATP-PARISMASTERS, Field Level Media ------------------- ESPORTS EVENT COVERAGE: Dota Summit 13 Online: Southeast Asia Dota Summit 13 Online: Europe/CIS CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online: Europe CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters XV - Beijing Online: North America Dota Summit 13 Online: Americas Justice's ArK retires from Overwatch League Main support player Yeon-joon "ArK" Hong retired from Overwatch League play, the Washington Justice announced. ESPORTS-OVERWATCH-WAS-ARK, Field Level Media Fuel add Fearless, filling out their roster The Dallas Fuel added Eui-seok "Fearless" Lee, filling out their six-player roster. ESPORTS-OVERWATCH-FEARLESS, Field Level Media xms leaves Team Heretics Alexandre "xms" Forte has left Team Heretics, citing health problems and the team's "atmosphere." ESPORTS-CSGO-HERETICS-XMS, Field Level Media
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: Dodgers bounce back to beat Rays, lead series 3-2; NFL hits Titans with $350,000 fine for COVID-19 violations and more
RKFC chairperson apprises Rijiju of sporting activities being carried out in valley
Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans
Teen Titans Season 6 petition garners over 29k signatures, will it be ever renewed?
COVID-19: Katrina Kaif keeps 'Safety First', shares picture sporting protective gear