Left Menu
Development News Edition

Out! NZ batter Blundell dismissed for obstructing the field Out!

Blundell was the first New Zealand player since John Hayes more than 60 years ago to be out in that manner. The England batsman Len Hutton is the only player in test history to be given out obstructing the field, dismissed in a test against South Africa in 1951..

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 09-11-2020 10:38 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 10:38 IST
Out! NZ batter Blundell dismissed for obstructing the field Out!

Batsman Tom Blundell has become only the second player in New Zealand first-class cricket to be given out for obstructing the field. Blundell had made 101, batting for Wellington province against Otago on the fourth day of a match in the domestic Plunkett Shield competition Sunday, when he earned a rare place in cricket history.

He edged a ball from Otago swing bowler Jacob Duffy back toward his stumps and first used his foot to try to stop the ball. He then stooped and used his hand to flick the ball away which is not allowed and resulted in his unusual dismissal. Blundell was the first New Zealand player since John Hayes more than 60 years ago to be out in that manner.

The England batsman Len Hutton is the only player in test history to be given out obstructing the field, dismissed in a test against South Africa in 1951..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Already flooded, South Florida braces for Eta's wrath

Florida closed beaches and COVID testing sites, shut down public transportation and ordered some evacuations Sunday as Tropical Storm Eta took aim, bringing heavy rains to already flooded city streets after leaving scores of dead and over 1...

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone of various development projects in Varanasi via video conferencing.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone of various development projects in Varanasi via video conferencing....

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now With cases soaring, Biden to announce COVID-19 task forceThe United States became the first country to surpass 10 million novel coronavirus infections, according to a Reuters tally...

NGT directs all states/UTs to initiate drives to contain air pollution from all sources in view of potential of aggravation of COVID-19.

NGT directs all statesUTs to initiate drives to contain air pollution from all sources in view of potential of aggravation of COVID-19....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020