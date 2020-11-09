Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian greats want Pucovski as opener for India Tests

He's ready." Pucovski has scored six hundreds in 22 first-class matches at an average of 57.93. Former Australian opener Mark Waugh also backed the youngster for the opening slot in the first Test against India.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 09-11-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 13:21 IST
Australian greats want Pucovski as opener for India Tests

Former skippers, including Ian Chappell and Michael Clarke, have called for the inclusion of young opener Will Pucovski in Australia's team for the upcoming four-Test series against India. Victoria's Pucovski has produced successive double hundreds, scoring 202 against Western Australia in a Sheffield Shield clash after an unbeaten 255 last week against South Australia.

The 22-year-old has scored 457 runs so far this season and Clarke believes he must be handed a chance to face India during the Test series beginning in Adelaide on January 17. "Got to pick him ... this is a great way to work him into that Australian team," Clarke said on Sky Sports radio.

"Yeah, it's against a good team, India, but this kid's ready ... With (David) Warner as his opening partner, (Marnus) Labuschagne as his No.3, (Steve) Smith as his No.4, that's the leadership and experience you need around you as a young batsman." Chappell, who captained Australia between 1971 and 1975, said Pucovski could be a better long-term option than Test opener Joe Burns, who averaged 32 for Australia last summer and had scores of 7, 29, 0, and 10 for Queensland this season. "Burns has made not many runs at all in this summer and there comes a time where you think to yourself, 'well, where is Burns going?'," Chappell told the ABC.

"He's probably not going anywhere, really, and it's time to have a look at Pucovski. "What's that now? Six or seven first-class centuries? That includes a couple of doubles. He's ready." Pucovski has scored six hundreds in 22 first-class matches at an average of 57.93.

Former Australian opener Mark Waugh also backed the youngster for the opening slot in the first Test against India. "I would definitely be picking him for the first Test against India. He should be picked as an opening batsman," Waugh told foxsports.com.au. "Joe Burns has got a decent enough record but his start to the season hasn't been ideal and he just hasn't nailed that spot down.

"Last summer he looked good at times without making the big score and he has just left the door open for a younger player or an in-form player to pop in there." Pucovski has been out of cricket due to concussion and mental health issues. "I don't know the ins and outs of what his issues have been but I would imagine if he is ever going to be right and ready to go it would be now," Waugh said.

"He is batting with a lot of confidence so he wouldn't have the fear of failure there. He would be in a really good head space at the moment. Without knowing the intimate details I would say he is ready to go." Kim Hughes, who captained Australia in 28 Test matches between 1979 and 1984, too believes Pucovski is in a "good space" and should be included in the opening Test. "He seems to have got those mental challenges sorted out. I would pick Pucovski." PTI ATK AH AH

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

17-yr-old girl dies by suicide in UP's Mahoba

A 17-year-old Dalit girl has allegedly hanged herself here, police said on Monday, with family members claiming that she was upset with a neighbour who used to stalk her. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon, SHO of Mahobkanth, Dines...

Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat, MF accounts of Rainbow Industries, directors

Markets regulator Sebi has ordered attachment of bank accounts as well as share and mutual fund holdings of Rainbow Industries and Constructions and its two directors to recover over Rs 11 crore. The recovery proceedings were initiated agai...

UK sees goodwill for Brexit trade deal, open to "sensible" fishing compromise

Britain said on Monday it was open to a sensible compromise on fishing and that there was goodwill on both sides to progress towards a Brexit trade deal as a new round of talks began in London.The United Kingdom left the European Union in J...

Hungarian teachers' union urges parents to keep kids at home amid COVID surge

A Hungarian teachers union has asked parents not to send their children to school and kindergarten to protect teachers and parents from the coronavirus pandemic, clashing with the government which has vowed to keep schools open. Hungary now...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020