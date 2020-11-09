Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boult looking fine, is great asset to team: Rohit

MI had won that match comfortably. Asked about his fitness status, Rohit said on the eve of the final, "Trent looks pretty good, he is going to have a session today with all of us and we will see how he goes, he pulled up pretty well in the last few days, so fingers crossed and hopefully he plays." Rohit also said that Boult is the best in the business with the new ball and that the swing bowler hasn't disappointed anyone in the Mumbai team.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 09-11-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 19:54 IST
Boult looking fine, is great asset to team: Rohit

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Monday expressed optimism about having the services of Trent Boult, who had sustained a groin injury, in the IPL final against Delhi Capitals here. When the two sides had met in the first qualifier, Boult had walked off the field after bowling two overs. MI had won that match comfortably.

Asked about his fitness status, Rohit said on the eve of the final, "Trent looks pretty good, he is going to have a session today with all of us and we will see how he goes, he pulled up pretty well in the last few days, so fingers crossed and hopefully he plays." Rohit also said that Boult is the best in the business with the new ball and that the swing bowler hasn't disappointed anyone in the Mumbai team. "Yeah, we always wanted somebody who can bowl with the new ball and get those wickets for us in the powerplay.

"And we looked across the world and obviously Trent, it's a no brainer that he is the best bowler with the new ball, when it comes to swinging the ball back into the batsman and to a left-hander, taking the ball away from them, he is the best in the business." Overall, Boult has been the third highest wicket-taker this season with 22 scalps to his name and only behind Jasprit Bumrah (27 wickets) and Delhi Capitals pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada (29). "We always wanted him (Boult) in the squad and luckily for us we got him traded from Delhi. "He has not disappointed anyone of us, he has just come and done the job for us with the new ball and also in the middle, he has bowled pretty well in the middle and also at the back end few times, he has bowled pretty well.

"So he is a great asset to have in the squad and I just hope he can do it one more time for us," Rohit said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Kosovo's former President Thaci pleads not guilty to war crimes charges

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, appearing before a judge for the first time on Monday after being taken into custody in The Hague, pleaded not guilty to all war crimes charges brought against him.Thaci led the fight against Serbian fo...

NCDEX rolls out initiative to encourage FPOs to trade in options in goods

To encourage farmer producer organisations FPOs to take benefit of trading in options in goods on its platform, commodity bourse NCDEX on Monday said it will bear premium for trading up to 5,000 tonnes of chana and mustard seeds as part of ...

New building of Nepal school built by India inaugurated

India handed over the newly built infrastructure of Shree Laxminiya Janata Secondary School at Kumhrauda in Dhanusha district of Nepal on Monday.Built with the Indian governments financial assistance of Nepalese Rs 26.24 million, the new bu...

Realme aims to become most popular tech-lifestyle brand in 2021: Madhav Sheth

Realme, the worlds fast-growing smartphone brand is now aiming to become the most popular tech-lifestyle brand in the upcoming year, Madhav Sheth, Vice President Realme and CEO, Realme India and Europe, said on Monday.In a special Diwali me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020