PSL 2020: Brendan Taylor, Joe Denly to replace Mahmudullah, Vince in Multan Sultans squad

Zimbabwe wicket-keeper batsman Brendan Taylor and England's Joe Denly have been named as the replacement for James Vince and Mahmudullah in the Multan Sultans squad for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 10-11-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 18:58 IST
PCB Logo. Image Credit: ANI

Zimbabwe wicket-keeper batsman Brendan Taylor and England's Joe Denly have been named as the replacement for James Vince and Mahmudullah in the Multan Sultans squad for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs. Both Bangladesh T20I skipper Mahmudullah and Denly were tested positive for coronavirus in their pre-departure tests and were ruled out of the showpiece event.

"England all-rounder Denly will join Sultans subject to COVID-19 clearance. Denly has played for Karachi Kings in previous PSL editions," the PCB said in an official statement. Zimbabwe wicketkeeper-batsman Brendan Taylor will join the squad after the conclusion of the Pakistan-Zimbabwe T20I series that concludes in Rawalpindi today. Taylor has played for Lahore Qalandars in an earlier PSL edition.

PSL 2020 was the first event to be held entirely in Pakistan since its inception in 2016. The fifth edition had commenced in Karachi on February 20 before the coronavirus halted the megaevent on March 17. The remaining four matches (playoff) of the tournament will now be played in Karachi on November 14, 15, and 17. Mahmudullah has isolated himself after two positive results. (ANI)

