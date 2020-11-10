Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Arsenal's mascot Gunnersaurus returns from brink of extinction

Gunnersaurus posted pictures of himself giving a thumbs up at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, along with the caption, "Back at Emirates Stadium today." Fans will no doubt hope he will be around when Arsenal host Wolverhampton Wanderers in their first home game back after the international break on Nov. 28 and can help bring about an immediate improvement in their flagging home form.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 22:56 IST
Soccer-Arsenal's mascot Gunnersaurus returns from brink of extinction

Arsenal brought Gunnersaurus back from the brink of extinction on Tuesday, barely a month after the club's beloved mascot was made redundant as part of a cost-cutting effort aimed at mitigating the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jerry Quy, who entertained home fans at the Emirates Stadium by dressing up as a green dinosaur, was let go by the club at the start of October and his departure did not go down well, with fans flocking to social media to make their feelings known.

Arsenal said they would bring back Gunnersaurus when fans were allowed to return to the Emirates Stadium, but the team have suffered two dispiriting home defeats in a row since his departure, to Leicester City and Aston Vila. Gunnersaurus posted pictures of himself giving a thumbs up at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, along with the caption, "Back at Emirates Stadium today."

Fans will no doubt hope he will be around when Arsenal host Wolverhampton Wanderers in their first home game back after the international break on Nov. 28 and can help bring about an immediate improvement in their flagging home form.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. imposes Iran-related sanctions on individuals, companies

The United States on Tuesday imposed Iran-related sanctions on six companies and four people, accusing the network of supplying sensitive goods to an Iranian military firm in the Trump administrations latest move to increase pressure on Teh...

UK's Prince Charles says firms must prioritise climate change fight

Britains heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles said companies must put nature and sustainability at the heart of their business models because the world is literally at the last hour in the fight against climate change.Charles, 71, who has long...

Army pays tribute to its brave hearts of 'The Madras Regiment'

Indian Army on Tuesday paid tribute to Captain Ashutosh Kumar, Havildar CH Parveen Kumar and Sepoy Ryada Maheshwar of The Madras Regiment, who made the supreme sacrifice on November 8, 2020, in Machhal sector here. In a solemn ceremony at B...

People's blessings to NDA's good governance even after 15 years of rule shows what are Bihar's dreams and expectations: Modi.

Peoples blessings to NDAs good governance even after 15 years of rule shows what are Bihars dreams and expectations Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020