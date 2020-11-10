Left Menu
Development News Edition

'MI 5': Captain Marvel Rohit crushes DC to win 5th IPL title for Mumbai Indians

As Rohit had said earlier, it's not rocket science but investing in pure match-winners that has given Mumbai Indians such a menacing look. Rome wasn't built in a day and neither a champion outfit that has now won five titles out of the six finals it has played.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 10-11-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 23:19 IST
'MI 5': Captain Marvel Rohit crushes DC to win 5th IPL title for Mumbai Indians

A peerless Rohit Sharma led defending champions Mumbai Indians to an unparalleled fifth IPL title here on Tuesday, dismantling Delhi Capitals in the summit clash with his famously elegant batting and tactical shrewdness. If last year's one-run win over Chennai Super Kings was an absolute cliffhanger, Rohit's aristocratic 68 off 51 balls made it an anti-climax with Mumbai Indians chasing the target of 157 in 18.4 overs.

"We know it's a difficult time, everyone is stuck at home. We're lucky that we could come to work and entertain people watching at home," said MI's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who went wicket-less on Tuesday but snared 27 overall this season. Five IPL titles are certain to make Rohit the undisputed 'Numero Uno' player-cum-leader in the IPL Universe. This edition was made more challenging by the COVID-19 pandemic and the bi-bubbles that players had to endure.

He has played way better knocks than this in the past and will play a few more special ones in the future. But he might never play a more significant one considering the little whirlpool of controversy that his "once damaged and now on the mend hamstring" created. The 'Hit-Man' has given an altogether new meaning to what has one known till now about crushing pain barriers.

A hamstring injury can be very painful but the manner in which India's regular white-ball skipper exploded inside the 'Ring of Fire' at the Dubai International Stadium, he was fighting a battle of his own. The cover drive was about his class, the whiplash behind square was his swagger and the so very familiar "Rohit Sharma pull shot" was an assurance to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly that "All Is Well" .

And to prove a point, he fetched those doubles, tap and run singles including a misjudged one that saw Suryakumar Yadav (19) sacrificing his wicket for his skipper and rightly so. The carrom ball bowled by Ashwin was deposited to point fence with a cracking square cut and the straight six off leg spinner Praveen Dubey was "Boss Man" written all over it.

There has never been an edition where a team has looked in a different league compared to seven others. As Rohit had said earlier, it's not rocket science but investing in pure match-winners that has given Mumbai Indians such a menacing look.

Rome wasn't built in a day and neither a champion outfit that has now won five titles out of the six finals it has played. If Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc in the Qualifier one, Trent Boult (3/30) decided that final was his turn to inflict the damage and he did it with a first ball beauty that Marcus Stoinis will remember for years to come. Nathan Coulter-Nile looked like a weak-link but got the dangerous Rishabh Pant (56 off 38 balls) at the nick of time to put the brakes. Rohit's batting only finished what looked inevitable but it was his captaincy that set it up.

Only 45 runs conceded in the last five overs during the DC innings was a game-changer as Shreyas Iyer (65 no off 50 balls) literally struggled during the end overs. That was the time when save for Bumrah (0/28 in 4 overs), Boult and Coulter-Nile took the pace off the deliveries with slow bouncers and cutters making it difficult to hit.

And the decision to have off-spinner Jayant Yadav replace leg-spinner Rahul Chahar also proved to be a success. Jayant, a former India player, did what was required. Bowled an off-break inducing an in-form Shikhar Dhawan (15) to go for a hoick against the turn and get bowled.

At 22 for 3, Delhi were going for another capitulation before Iyer and Pant steadied the ship with a 96-run stand that had some great shots in it. But in the end, it will be a mere footnote on a day that belonged to one and only 'Captain Marvel' Rohit Sharma.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soumitra Chatterjee to undergo tracheotomy on Wednesday

With the health condition of iconic actor Soumitra Chatterjee, adfmitted in a city private hospital for over a month, remaining critical doctors treating him have decided to conduct tracheotomy on him on Wednesday. Doctors treating him sai...

Punjab allows bars to reopen after months of closure due to COVID-19

The Punjab government on Tuesday allowed the reopening of bars in hotels, shopping malls and multiplexes after several months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per a statement, this will only be allowed in multiplexes outside cont...

Do more to fight soaring coronavirus cases, unhappy Canada PM tells provinces

An unhappy Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday urged premiers of the countrys 10 provinces to take stricter measures against a rapidly spreading second wave of the coronavirus. We are seeing record spikes this morning across t...

Tihar authorities release wrong inmate on interim bail

The Tihar jail authorities released a wrong inmate on interim bail, confusing him with a namesake who was lodged there in the same robbery case, officials said on Tuesday. According to jail officials, as per a court order dated November 4, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020