Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Forget recent form, Woods expects to contend at Masters

Tiger Woods expects to contend at the Masters this week and for years to come, the defending champion said on Tuesday as he warned not to make too much of his recent mediocre form. Nineteen months after ending a decade-long drought by winning his 15th major title, Woods returns to Augusta National not quite an afterthought, but certainly not the overwhelming focus of attention in days gone by.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 02:00 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 02:00 IST
Golf-Forget recent form, Woods expects to contend at Masters

Tiger Woods expects to contend at the Masters this week and for years to come, the defending champion said on Tuesday as he warned not to make too much of his recent mediocre form.

Nineteen months after ending a decade-long drought by winning his 15th major title, Woods returns to Augusta National not quite an afterthought, but certainly not the overwhelming focus of attention in days gone by. He has scored poorly in his limited six starts since returning to competition after the novel coronavirus shutdown.

"This year with (the) COVID (pandemic) and trying to be safe, I was hesitant to come back and start playing, and that's why I waited as long as I did," he told a news conference. "I haven't put all the pieces together at the same time, whether I've driven well or hit my irons poorly, or I've put the ball striking together and I haven't putted well.

"And then I've had it where I've putted well, I've hit it poorly." Woods, 44, will not be alone in missing spectators this time, after being willed to victory by the gallery last year.

And although the players generally have quickly adjusted to having no fans in attendance, it will still make for an eerie atmosphere this week at a venue where the roars of the gallery usually echo through the pines and around the entire course. "They helped me win," Woods said. "The support that I had, the energy that was around the property, it was electric that day. We all miss the energy of the crowds.

"And yes, this year is going to be very different. It's going to be stark in what we see, our sights into the greens, the energy that you hear from different roars, from different parts of the golf course." As for being defending champion for so long, Woods would have preferred it to be otherwise.

"It's not how I wanted to retain the jacket for this long," he said. "I wanted to earn it back in April, but obviously we didn't have that. "But we have an opportunity to play this week, which early in the year we didn't think we would have."

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican police use of guns at feminist protest in Cancun sparks anger, calls for probe

The United Nations and rights groups have urged a probe into the use of firearms by Mexican police this week to disperse a feminist protest in Cancun over the recent death of a young woman.Footage apparently taken by a protester of Monday n...

COVID-19: Slow road to jobs recovery for Latin America and the Caribbean

That is the main finding of a joint report published on Tuesday by the UNs Economic Commission for the region, ECLAC, and the International Labour Organization ILONew ECLAC and ILO report The COVID19 pandemic has sharply affected the empl...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq retreats as technology stocks lose favor

The Nasdaq closed lower on Tuesday as investors sold off technology stocks that benefited from virus lockdowns and favored the sectors that suffered most during the pandemic on optimism that a COVID-19 vaccine would turn around the economy....

Biden stresses importance of N.Irish peace deal in first call to UK's Johnson

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden stressed the importance of protecting Northern Irelands peace deal in the Brexit process when he called UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, hinting at potential tensions over Britains EU exit even as t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020