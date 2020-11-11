Left Menu
Soccer-Free agent 'Arsenal man' Wilshere admires Mourinho but cannot join Spurs

After agreeing to cancel his contract with West Ham in October, the injury-plagued 28-year-old capped 34 times by England has yet to find a new club. Asked during the Super 6 podcast whether he would join Spurs if approached, Wilshere said: "I love Mourinho, I think he's an unbelievable coach ...

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 12:28 IST
Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere hailed Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho as an "unbelievable coach" but said he cannot see himself joining the English Premier League side having played for their bitter north London rivals. Wilshere made 197 appearances for Arsenal and won the FA Cup in 2014 and 2015 before leaving them two years ago and subsequently joining West Ham United. After agreeing to cancel his contract with West Ham in October, the injury-plagued 28-year-old capped 34 times by England has yet to find a new club.

Asked during the Super 6 podcast whether he would join Spurs if approached, Wilshere said: "I love Mourinho, I think he's an unbelievable coach ... But I couldn't do it. "They wouldn't have me... But I don't think I could do it. It's not as if Arsenal got rid of me and kicked me out and there is bad feeling, they offered me a deal and I wanted to try something else. I'm an Arsenal man."

Wilshere said last month that he was open to a move overseas to revive his career. "It's important to find a club where I'm going to play, be an important player, be happy," he added.

"I don't want to rush into anything. It has to be the right team in the right country."

