Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Rugby-Facial hair biggest challenge for all-time great Carter

New Zealand's Dan Carter played 112 tests, won two Rugby World Cups and retired as the game's leading scorer but says he is facing one of his toughest challenges this month -- growing a moustache to raise awareness about mental health. "I can't grow a strong mo' (moustache)," Carter, who normally only has to shave about twice a week, told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 12:35 IST
INTERVIEW-Rugby-Facial hair biggest challenge for all-time great Carter

New Zealand's Dan Carter played 112 tests, won two Rugby World Cups and retired as the game's leading scorer but says he is facing one of his toughest challenges this month -- growing a moustache to raise awareness about mental health.

"I can't grow a strong mo' (moustache)," Carter, who normally only has to shave about twice a week, told Reuters in an interview on Thursday. "I have done bits and pieces over the years but never committed to growing one for a month. "It's been just over a week and it's pathetic really."

The 38-year-old's commitment to his "slug" is related to the global charity Movember, which focuses on men's health issues, although he was particularly interested in raising awareness of mental health and suicide among men. Carter has started a social media campaign #keeptheballgoing where people will be encouraged to film themselves catching a ball and then 'passing it on' to three friends as a way of "checking in" on their mental health.

He added it was particularly important this year because the novel coronavirus pandemic had exacerbated people's anxiety around job security and their health. "A man commits suicide every minute around the world," Carter said. "Three out of four suicides are men as well. So it's a serious issue.

"I knew it was bad. But I didn't realise until recently just how bad it was." Carter said he knew people who had committed suicide and while he battled with his own ups and downs throughout his storied rugby career he was lucky enough to have support from family and friends.

He added the stigma around discussing mental health was also slowly diminishing, with former All Blacks winger John Kirwan instrumental in elevating the issue in normally stoic New Zealand's collective consciousness. "He has been amazing," Carter said of Kirwan's revelation of his battles with depression and work to challenge attitudes towards it.

"The work he has done around men's mental health and mental health (in general) ... He is a real advocate for it and doing a great job." Carter had also reached out to the current All Blacks, especially captain Sam Cane, to get the team involved.

Scrumhalf Brad Weber said during a video conference on Thursday that he was also participating in Movember although his efforts were not that prominent. "It's nice to know that I'm not the only one growing a pathetic moustache," Carter said with a laugh.

"(But) you don't have to grow a moustache. It's more just an opportunity to reach out to a few mates and to check in and create awareness."

TRENDING

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Michael Bay, Jake Gyllenhaal teaming up for action thriller 'Ambulance'

Hollywood action master Michael Bay is poised to direct his action thriller, titled Ambulance with Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal in negotiations to star. The plot line is being kept under wraps, but sources told Deadline that the ...

Seth Rogen to back horror movie 'Video Nasty' for Lionsgate

Seth Rogen will be producing the upcoming horror feature Video Nasty. According to Variety, Lionsgate has acquired the horror spec script for the movie, which has been written by Chris Thomas Devlin.The story is about three teens who rent a...

Bank of England's Bailey says vaccine news lifts uncertainty

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday that news of a possible effective vaccine for COVID-19 was encouraging and would help lift uncertainty holding back the economy, but there was still a way to go in trials. Its obviousl...

European shares fall on second virus wave fears; Siemens slides

European shares retreated from eight-month highs on Thursday as surging coronavirus infections raised doubts about a quicker economic rebound and overshadowed several upbeat quarterly earnings reports.The pan-European STOXX 600 index was do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020