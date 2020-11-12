Left Menu
Development News Edition

Younis Khan appointed Pakistan's batting coach until 2022 T20 WC

The feedback we received about Younis' impact in a short period of time in England was excellent," Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Executive Wasim Khan said. "His work ethics, commitment and knowledge are second to none, and I am confident that his appointment will benefit a number of talented batsmen." When not on national duty, Younis will work at the High Performance Centre at Karachi, where he'll be joined by another Pakistan legend Mohammed Yousuf.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 12-11-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 13:33 IST
Younis Khan appointed Pakistan's batting coach until 2022 T20 WC

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday extended batting coach Younis Khan's contract till 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. The PCB said it had received positive feedback about Younis' role during tour of England, which paved way for is contract extension. "I am delighted that Younis will now be with for, at least, the next two years as our batting coach. The feedback we received about Younis' impact in a short period of time in England was excellent," Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Executive Wasim Khan said.

"His work ethics, commitment and knowledge are second to none, and I am confident that his appointment will benefit a number of talented batsmen." When not on national duty, Younis will work at the High Performance Centre at Karachi, where he'll be joined by another Pakistan legend Mohammed Yousuf. "The PCB will also be utilising Younis Khan's expertise and skills when he is not on national duty as he will help local batsmen hone their skills." "This is part of the PCB's strategy to appoint highly-qualified and respected coaches across all major centres of the country so that we can start producing cricketers who can represent Pakistan with distinction," Wasim added.

In his playing career, Younis had scored 10,099 runs in 118 Tests, including a career-best 313. He also became world number one batsman in the ICC rankings. He also led Pakistan to its maiden T20 World Cup triumph in 2009. "I am pleased to join the Pakistan cricket set-up on a long-term basis," Younis said on his part. "I felt honoured when I was given the opportunity this summer and thoroughly enjoyed my time, and I now look forward to continuing the work with the same group of people on an important tour of New Zealand," Younis said.

The former skipper is happy that he has been entrusted with the duty of unearthing young talent. "I am particularly happy that my scope of work has been extended beyond the national duties. I am equally interested and keen at working at the domestic level by identifying potential batsmen and then helping them improve their skills," he added.

The PCB also announced the appointed former Test spinner Arshad Khan as the women's team's bowling coach for one year..

TRENDING

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Michael Bay, Jake Gyllenhaal teaming up for action thriller 'Ambulance'

Hollywood action master Michael Bay is poised to direct his action thriller, titled Ambulance with Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal in negotiations to star. The plot line is being kept under wraps, but sources told Deadline that the ...

Seth Rogen to back horror movie 'Video Nasty' for Lionsgate

Seth Rogen will be producing the upcoming horror feature Video Nasty. According to Variety, Lionsgate has acquired the horror spec script for the movie, which has been written by Chris Thomas Devlin.The story is about three teens who rent a...

Bank of England's Bailey says vaccine news lifts uncertainty

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday that news of a possible effective vaccine for COVID-19 was encouraging and would help lift uncertainty holding back the economy, but there was still a way to go in trials. Its obviousl...

European shares fall on second virus wave fears; Siemens slides

European shares retreated from eight-month highs on Thursday as surging coronavirus infections raised doubts about a quicker economic rebound and overshadowed several upbeat quarterly earnings reports.The pan-European STOXX 600 index was do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020