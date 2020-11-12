Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tokyo Olympics athletes exempted from 14-day isolation -organisers

Athletes arriving in Tokyo for next year's Olympic Games, postponed from 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be exempt from the 14-day isolation period Japan has imposed on anyone arriving from overseas to help stop the virus spreading. Olympic organisers said on Thursday details still need to be worked out, but measures for athletes are likely to include coronavirus testing within 72 hours before arriving in Japan.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 12-11-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 15:31 IST
Tokyo Olympics athletes exempted from 14-day isolation -organisers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Athletes arriving in Tokyo for next year's Olympic Games, postponed from 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be exempt from the 14-day isolation period Japan has imposed on anyone arriving from overseas to help stop the virus spreading.

Olympic organisers said on Thursday details still need to be worked out, but measures for athletes are likely to include coronavirus testing within 72 hours before arriving in Japan. But they warned decisions on spectators from overseas have yet to be made, saying a 14-day quarantine was "impossible". "Athletes, coaches and Games officials that are eligible for the Tokyo Games will be allowed to enter the country, provided significant measures are made before they get to Japan," Tokyo 2020 Chief Executive Officer Toshiro Muto told a news conference.

Muto was speaking after a meeting between officials from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the national government and Tokyo 2020 organisers on infection prevention procedures during the Games. He said a decision on foreign spectators would be made next year, depending on pandemic developments. Japan has held several recent test events, including a four-nation gymnastics meet last weekend that was attended by spectators from Japan.

"By next spring, we will be coming up with a plan for spectators, including non-Japanese spectators," he said. "It is impossible to set a 14-day quarantine period for foreign spectators, so tests before and upon arrival are needed." If fans are allowed into the venues, they may be requested not to shout or chant to reduce the risk of airborne droplets spreading the virus, Muto added.

The no-scream guideline has been in place for months at Japan's professional soccer and baseball stadia. "There is a possibility that spectators may be asked to refrain from shouting or talking loudly," Muto said, although no decision has been made yet.

Muto said he expected details of coronavirus counter-measures to be ironed out during a three-day visit to Japan by International Olympic Committee head Thomas Bach next week.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

IRB Infra posts consolidated net loss of Rs 20 cr in Q2

Highways developer IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd IRB on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 20 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company had clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 200 crore in the correspondin...

Maha: Thane district's COVID-19 tally up by 571; 13 more die

The COVID-19 caseload in Maharashtras Thane district reached 2,17,465, after 571 persons tested positive for the infection, an official said on Thursday. Apart from the latest cases detected on Wednesday, the district also reported 13 casua...

Asset Forfeiture Unit granted R19million forfeiture order against assets

The High Court in the Eastern Cape Division, Grahamstown, has granted the Asset Forfeiture Unit AFU of the NPA a final forfeiture order of about R19 million against assets that were the proceeds of tender fraud.In a statement, the National ...

India Game Developers Conference 2020 goes virtual, begins from November 17

The 12thEdition of India Game Developer Conference IGDC, a unique for the industry, by the industry event will be held online from November 17 to 20 and it will be free for everyone, the organisers said on Thursday. Rajesh Rao, Convenor, IG...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020