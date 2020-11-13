Brazil defender Menino out of WCup qualifiers with COVID-19
Brazil defender Gabriel Menino tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay, the Brazilian soccer confederation said. We will make a new series of tests before our trip to Uruguay." Brazil won its first two games of the World Cup qualifying campaign.PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 13-11-2020 09:16 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 09:16 IST
Brazil defender Gabriel Menino tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay, the Brazilian soccer confederation said. The 20-year-old Palmeiras player had initially tested negative for the coronavirus on Monday.
Brazil's team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said at a news conference on Thursday that Menino is asymptomatic and that all other members of the squad tested negative. "He is already isolated and will be released from the duties at this moment," Lasmar said. "All protective measures are being taken. We will make a new series of tests before our trip to Uruguay." Brazil won its first two games of the World Cup qualifying campaign. The team will face Venezuela in Sao Paulo on Friday and then play at Uruguay on Tuesday.
Coach Tite has already lost defender Eder Militão to COVID-19 for the two matches. AP SSC SSC.
