Luke Wells, Jack Blatherwick join Lancashire Cricket

Luke Wells and Jack Blatherwick on Friday joined Lancashire Cricket after signing a two-year deal with the club.

ANI | Lancashire | Updated: 13-11-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 16:45 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Luke Wells and Jack Blatherwick on Friday joined Lancashire Cricket after signing a two-year deal with the club. "Lancashire Cricket is delighted to announce the signings of Luke Wells and Jack Blatherwick on two-year contracts," the club said in a statement.

Experienced left-hand batsman Wells joins after leaving Sussex, while fast bowler Blatherwick has signed following his departure from Nottinghamshire. Both players will link up with Lancashire's squad next week at Emirates Old Trafford as preparations for the 2021 season get underway, the club said. Wells adds significant depth to the batting order having played 141 First-Class games to date in a career spanning nine years on the South Coast. The left-hander has racked up nearly 8,000 First-Class runs at an average of over 35 and 18 hundreds to his name, with a career-high 258 struck against Durham in 2017. He has also tallied 69 wickets with his leg-spin, taking a career-best 5/63 against Glamorgan last year.

Blatherwick is a former England under-19 international who debuted for Nottinghamshire in One-Day cricket back in 2018. The right-arm paceman then made his First-Class bow a year later against Warwickshire at Trent Bridge. After signing a contract, Wells said he is delighted to have joined "one of the biggest counties" in English domestic cricket.

"I am proud to have signed with one of the biggest counties in English domestic cricket. This is a great opportunity to show what I can do and I am hugely excited about the prospect of calling Emirates Old Trafford, one of the best grounds in the world, my home for the next few years. This is the start of an exciting new chapter in my career and I cannot wait to pull on the Red Rose next summer," Wells said in a statement. Blatherwick, on the other hand, said: "Joining Lancashire is a huge move for me, and I cannot wait to meet the lads and get stuck in over the next weeks ahead of the new season."

"My old team mate, Luke Wood, has had nothing but positive words to say about the setup at Emirates Old Trafford and I know the Club can help me develop into the next stage of my career," he added. (ANI)

