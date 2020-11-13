Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lot of talent in store, IPL is ready for expansion: NCA head Dravid

Former India captain Rahul Dravid strongly believes that Indian Premier League (IPL) is "ready for expansion" in terms of number of teams without compromising on the quality as well as quantity of talent available in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 17:24 IST
Lot of talent in store, IPL is ready for expansion: NCA head Dravid

Former India captain Rahul Dravid strongly believes that Indian Premier League (IPL) is "ready for expansion" in terms of number of teams without compromising on the quality as well as quantity of talent available in the country. There are talks that the 2021 IPL will be featuring nine teams instead of eight and will go up to 10 teams by 2023, which has always been the BCCI's long-term plan.

The views of Dravid, who is now the director of National Cricket Academy (NCA), were echoed by Rajasthan Royals co-owner Manoj Badale, who felt that a nine-team IPL in 2021 is "definitely possible". "I feel IPL is ready for expansion in terms of talent, if you look from talent perspective. There are a lot of talented players who are not getting an opportunity to play." Dravid said that if there are more teams, all the talented players could be fitted in and there won't be a drop in quality.

"So I believe we are ready as there are lot of new names and faces in terms of talent perspective," Dravid said during the virtual launch of Badale's book 'A New Innings', which he co-authored with former English cricketer Simon Hughes. Badale, as a stakeholder in the IPL, welcomed the idea of expansion and also spoke about various aspects that needs to be factored in.

"BCCI needs to take a decision and they will take a call on what would be the exact approach. "Making a nine-team league in 2021 is definitely possible but as a consequence, you will have to have more afternoon games and maintain quality of the competition," said Badale, a British citizen of Indian origin. Dravid, on his part, explained why Mumbai Indians have been such a prolific team having won an unprecedented five IPL titles in 13 editions.

"They (MI) have a strong core with a high quality. Their core is built with world class T20 players and balanced it with young exciting talent. They have a very strong scouting structure in place," Dravid said. He said it is because of IPL that someone like Rahul Tewatia from Haryana has been able to showcase his skills to a global audience.

"Earlier, you only depended on your state association to select you for Ranji Trophy. Now, from a state like Haryana which produces so many quality spinners like Yuzvendra Chahal, Amit Mishra and Jayant Yadav, Tewatia would have had limited opportunities. "So it's no longer limited to state associations," said Dravid.

He spoke about the heady feeling of playing international cricket without actually playing one, which the IPL provides. "As coaches, we can help the young players in their journeys but what helps them grow is experience. Look at a Devdutt Padikkal who is batting alongside Virat Kohli or can learn from AB de Villiers." Another aspect in which the IPL has helped young players is the availability of worthwhile data to improve their game.

"Look at someone like T Natarajan. It was because of the the quality of data that he was able to go back and work on his yorker and that one skill has now got him into the Indian team," he said. The last decade (2011-2020), according to Dravid, has been India's best in terms of white ball cricket and the IPL has contributed with its appropriate tagline 'talent meets opportunity'.

"It has been India's best performing decade in white ball cricket. We won a World Cup (2011), Champions Trophy (2013) and reached semi-finals and finals of World T20. Young players have learnt a lot watching and listening to experts on TV," he said..

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Merck Foundation To Announce Journalists in Africa and Latin America for Best Media Coverage of Coronavirus, as Winners of Stay at Home Media Recognition Awards

Accra Ghana Mumbai Maharashtra India, November 13 ANIBusinessWire India During a video conference, Dr. Rasha Kelej conducted the Merck Foundation Award Ceremony to celebrate the Winners of Africa and Latin America Stay at Home Media Recogn...

Bullard: "Household level" virus spread may require new "education initiative"

The coronavirus may be spreading faster now at the household level rather than in business settings, and a new U.S. push for changes in personal behavior may be needed to control it, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Friday.With...

UK COVID-19 R number falls to 1.0-1.2 in sign epidemic is slowing

The estimated reproduction R number of COVID-19 in Britain has fallen to 1.0-1.2 and might be below 1 in some parts of the country, the Government Office for Science said on Friday, a sign that the spread of the disease is slowing. That mea...

Light a diya as salute to soldiers: PM Modi

On Diwali eve, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to the people to light a diya as a salute to soldiers, saying words cannot do justice to the sense of gratitude for their exemplary courageThis Diwali, let us also light a Diya ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020