Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baseball-Marlins name Ng as MLB's first female general manager

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2020 00:21 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 00:21 IST
Baseball-Marlins name Ng as MLB's first female general manager

The Miami Marlins have named Kim Ng as general manager, making her the first woman to hold such a position in Major League Baseball, the team said on Friday.

Ng has worked as an executive in the MLB Commissioner's Office since 2011 as senior vice president of baseball operations and previously served as an assistant general manager for the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. "This challenge is one I don't take lightly. When I got into this business, it seemed unlikely a woman would lead a Major League team, but I am dogged in the pursuit of my goals," Ng said in a statement.

"My goal is now to bring championship baseball to Miami. I am both humbled and eager to continue building the winning culture our fans expect and deserve." Ng joins a rebuilding Marlins team that were one of MLB's biggest surprise stories this year as they made the playoffs for the first time since 2003.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred commended Ng's appointment, which the Marlins said they believed made her the first woman hired as general manager by any of the professional men's teams in the major North American sports. "Kim's appointment makes history in all of professional sports and sets a significant example for the millions of women and girls who love baseball and softball," he said in a statement.

"The hard work, leadership, and record of achievement throughout her long career in the National Pastime led to this outcome, and we wish Kim all the best as she begins her career with the Marlins." Ng, who first broke into MLB as an intern, has a previous connection to Marlins chief executive Derek Jeter, as she was with the Yankees organisation during his playing days.

"We look forward to Kim bringing a wealth of knowledge and championship-level experience to the Miami Marlins," said Jeter. "Her leadership of our baseball operations team will play a major role on our path toward sustained success."

TRENDING

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

Israel must release former Gaza aid worker from prison: UN rights experts

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Bond denied for father, son charged in Ahmaud Arbery slaying

A Georgia judge denied bond Friday for the father and son charged with murder in the February slaying of Ahmaud ArberySuperior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley said hes concerned that Gregory McMichael and his adult son, Travis McMichael, took ...

Democrats keep winning the popular vote. That worries them.

Democrats won the popular vote in this years presidential election yet again, marking seven out of eight straight presidential elections that the party has reached that milestone. And, for some Democrats, thats worrisome.President-elect Joe...

Michigan state court rejects request to block Detroit election certification results

A Michigan state court rejected on Friday a request by supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump to block the certification of votes and appoint an independent auditor in Detroit, which went heavily in favor of President-elect Joe Biden, Tr...

With final races called, Biden ends with 306 Electoral College votes, Trump 232 -Edison Research

Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the state of Georgia, while Trump won North Carolina, Edison Research projected on Friday as it called the final two states in the U.S. presidential race.Edison Research said Biden had w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020